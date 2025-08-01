Kaia Gerber stuns with mega hair transformation nobody saw coming

Kaia Gerber may be back on the acting scene, but her love for modelling remains clear as day.

On Friday, the Chanel muse reposted a block of camera roll photos snapped by hairstylist Guido Palau - revealing a series of stunning hair concoctions modelled by the Los Angeles native.

The 23-year-old experimented with an array of rainbow-hued wigs, spanning aqua blue bangs to tightly-permed cherry red curls, flicked-up blonde pixie cuts, fiery yet fluffy crimson shags and caramel-tinged voluminous blow-outs.

© @kaiagerber Kaia sported a series of 80s-inspired beauty looks

The BTS photographs, presumably snapped at a recent shoot, demonstrated the star’s versatility, which is reflected by her recent step into the world of acting.

The beauty shoot further saw the daughter of Cindy Crawford sport a makeup look that looked freshly plucked from the Eighties - a vibrant turquoise eyeshadow blend, a flawless complexion, a thick brow and a pale pink lip.

The 1980s were a maximalist dream - or nightmare, depending on who you ask. Beauty was brash: think crimped hair, teased fringes, electric blue eyeshadow and an unapologetic swipe of blush blindness. Icons like Madonna championed the look, pairing lace gloves with layered necklaces and peroxide curls.

© Getty Images Eighties makeup was out-there, electric and saturated with colour

Fashion followed suit, with power shoulders, lamé fabrics and lycra dominating the scene. It was a decade defined by outrageousness and excess, which is precisely why 80s aesthetics are so divisive - even today.

Ironically, the decade witnessed the ascension of Kaia's mum, Cindy Crawford, in the modelling world. Yet, the supermodel was best known for her work during the Nineties, a period defined by slick minimalism that couldn’t be further afield from the garish glam of the decade before.

On Monday, Kaia sweetly paid tribute to her mother’s iconic 1990s wardrobe. The star was pictured in rehearsals for the Williamstown Theatre Festival alongside her co-stars, sporting a classic navy blue cardigan paired with a grey baby tee and some mini denim shorts featuring a distressed finish and a light-wash hue.

Denim shorts became synonymous with Cindy Crawford's image. Back in 1992, the supermodel featured in a now-famous Pepsi commercial, sporting some denim daisy dukes and a white tank top. A then 29-year-old Cindy was subsequently catapulted into the limelight - which she now shares with her daughter.