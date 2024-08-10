Amal Clooney's hairstylist wants us to try 'churro waves'

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Thanks to Lindsay Lohan, there’s a new hair phenomenon sweeping through social media that’s part comfort food, part Instagrammable trend.

Introducing ‘churro waves,’ a cascade of golden-brown locks coiling like sweet, cinnamon-dusted treats. Doughy and delicious in equal measure, the sugar-coated style has effortlessly hit beauty’s sweet spot, proving to be the industry’s most delectable trend to date.

Forget strawberry blonde, ‘churro hair’ leans into beauty’s obsession with all things naughty but nice. Joining the likes of caramel highlights, buttercream blonde and cherry cola, the A-lister-approved hack serves up confection perfection.

The source of this delectable fad? Celebrity hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos, whose clientele includes Amal Clooney, Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, Joey King and of course, ‘churro’ champion Lindsay.

“Sweet and messy,” is how Giannetos summarises the trend: “It includes a combination of mermaid waves and flat waves. The ‘messy’ look of different intentionally frizzy waves plus the burnt orangey colour with hints of blonde (somewhere between a strawberry blonde and cinnamon shade) symbolises ‘churro’ hair.”

© Getty Kendall Jenner has played with 'churro' inspired hues in the past

If you are looking for a summer-to-autumn hair transition, then this could be it: “Start off with a copper base but ask for lighter highlights throughout your hair. If you’re achieving this look at-home I recommend using the 'L’Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss in Honey Blonde' to really help you achieve this amazing shade.”

SEE: How to recreate Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's incredible Cannes hairstyle

SEE: The 15 most iconic 70s hairstyles of all time

Its no secret that being a redhead comes with, well, attitude. What does it take to pull off the fiery tone? “If you are chic and sophisticated, you will certainly pull off this hair trend. It is the best go-to hairstyle to transition into autumn and gives an effortless look like you just rolled out of bed with these perfect cinnamon sugar waves."

© Getty Alexa Chung also toyed with sweet treat trends, experimenting with 'ginger chocolate' hair for summer

Beauty aficionados were quick to covet Lindsay’s latest look, which was shared via social media. “Lindsay’s ‘churros’ hair is very well liked," Giannetos says. "Fans are already obsessed with her signature red look and love this fun new style on her. The texture of Lohan’s hair matches everyone’s idea of the perfect sweet cinnamon churros, with a pop of blonde highlights that really brighten up her face. The look also emphasises Lohan’s natural features with this iconic end of summer style transition.”

MORE: Alexa Chung's 'ginger chocolate' hair transformation was totally unexpected

So, what are you waiting for? If Lindsay says it’s time to toy with ‘churro’ tresses, then who are we to disagree. After all, we all deserve a little sweetness in our lives.