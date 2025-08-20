Millie Bobby Brown’s blonde 'Lob' is the cool-girl cut you’ll be seeing everywhere this autumn

Millie Bobby Brown has been serving non-stop beauty inspo lately. From experimenting with bold hair colours to switching up her go-to styles, the British actress keeps us on our toes.

Now, in a new Instagram video where she is sat on the sofa wearing a relaxed gym set, she’s unveiled her latest transformation. The beauty entrepreneur swapped her brunette waves for a sleek, collarbone-grazing chop in a soft blonde hue. It's a chic, autumn-ready haircut that’s already taking over salons. Enter: the lob.

© @florencebymilsfashion The British actress showed off her brand new look for autumn

We know what you’re thinking - what exactly is a lob? The lob-otherwise known as the “long bob”- has long been heralded as one of the most universally flattering cuts, thanks to its effortless versatility.

Sitting somewhere between the chin and the shoulders, it strikes the perfect balance between short and long, giving you enough length to style but is also short enough to feel like a bold statement.

© @florencebymillsfashion The beauty founder's new haircut is the perfect look for the transitional weather

The lob has also clearly become the cut to the stars; from Selena Gomez's curved lob to Jenna Ortega's shaggy lob, this cut has definitely got the A-list seal of approval.

Why is the lob a popular autumn 2025 hair style?

The appeal of the lob is in versatility. Whether you style it bone straight, tousled with beachy waves or tucked behind one ear for that chic off-duty vibe, the cut can be adapted to suit with all hair textures and face shapes. The length already naturally frames the face, softening features without the commitment of a dramatic short bob.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez's curved wavy lob at the Oscars 2025

The Stranger Things actresses fresh blonde shade adds another layer of cool-girl energy to the look. Creamy and effortless, it’s a reminder that autumn hair doesn’t have to mean going darker - bright, luminous blondes are so in for every season.

There are also three ways you can style this cool-girl cut:

Glossy & sleek: Grab a straightener to create a sleek and smooth finish. For an extra boost add a shine spray for a glass-hair effect. Soft waves: You can wrap random sections around a thick barrel tong, then brush through for classic Sam McKnight undone look. The tuck: Part hair down the middle and tuck behind the ears for an instant chic vibe.

Millie Bobby Brown has officially entered her lob era, and it’s everything.