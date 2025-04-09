Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sultry fragrance launch post with effortless beach waves

Millie Bobby Brown has turned heads with her latest fragrance launch - and we're absolutely obsessed with her glam.

The British It-girl oozed effortless chic in a sultry TikTok clip promoting her new Florency by Mills Coastal Chic Hair & Body Mist. She perfectly captured the golden, sun-drenched aesthetic, with her hair styled in signature beach waves - a timeless look that's bound to be a go-to as we head into summer.

The actress styled her waves with a high-shine, voluminous finish. Each strand was a loose, tousled curl that cascaded past her shoulders, creating a laid-back, sun-ready vibe. Her hair really completed the playful feel of the campaign. A total beach goddess moment.

She paired the stunning hairstyle with bronzed glam and a soft pout. Her outfit also complemented the laid-back luxe vibe - an oversized neutral button-down shirt worn undone over textured white shorts. She also added chunky white heels that elevated the look.

When it comes to effortless, warm-weather hair, waves remain a go-to favourite during the spring and summer months. The style perfectly captures the carefree, sun-kissed vibe.

With the rise of salt sprays, texturising mists and heatless hacks trending across TikTok and Instagram, achieving the look has never been easier - making beach waves not only a seasonal staple, but a timeless one.

How to do the Millie Bobby Brown-approved heatless beach waves

This easy style is ideal for everything from sunny days to balmy summer evenings. If you want to style your hair like Millie's, according to the experts, this look actually works for all lengths and textures.

Whether you’re heading to a summer festival or simply want to embrace a more low-maintenance look, this undone, tousled style offers versatility and ease.

Start with damp hair: apply a texturising mousse or wave-enhancing product. Braid or twist your hair: Try two French braids, a low bun, or rope twists. Leave overnight or until dry. Undo and style: Shake out the braids, run your fingers through, and add a sea salt spray to define the waves.

For a more defined look, try braiding your hair in smaller sections or if you want looser waves, go with larger braids or a twisted bun.

All in all, Millie is serving beauty and style inspo as we enter the season of tousled hair, glowing skin and easy breezy dressing...