Millie Bobby Brown reveals her 'liberating' plan to shave her hair off again

Millie Bobby Brown is ever the beauty chameleon. At the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards she debuted a new stunning platinum blonde hairdo that set the internet alight, but now she has revealed plans for her next beauty move - and it's a shocking.

During an episode of Alix Earle's Call Her Daddy podcast, Millie revealed that she wants to cut her locks off again in the future. Fans of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things will remember that the actress did shave her head for the role of 'Eleven.'

Millie said on the podcast: ""I always tell Jake [Bongovi] for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating. I would suggest it for anyone, every girl."

To which Alex clarified: "Wait, you so you're saying that when you have your first child you will shave your head?"

Millie replied: "Yeah right before I'm about to give birth, because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I want to nurture my child so why deal with my hair? I feel like I had that experience as a girl and I want to have it again as a woman."

© AFP via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown debuted her bleach blonde hair at the SAG awards

She also reflected on her journey after cutting her chestnut tresses off the first time in 2015. "I honestly did not care, I didn't have anxiety and i wasn't sad, " she admitted. "When they shaved off, I just thought, 'cool this is what I'm doing.' I think it only started to hit me months and months later."

As Millie started to grow up, she did go through some mixed emotions about the bold look. She explained, "When boys started to like girls and I was questioning, 'why are boys not liking me?' And then I was like, 'Oh, I'm feeling like, insecure now.''"

© WireImage Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of Stranger Things in 2016

She continued, "So, I would put wigs on because I did get really, really bullied and in public people would make comments and stuff." However, the Florence by Mills founder still stood by the fact that she loved shaving it off: "To this day I loved the experience and I would do it again."

Millie's appearance has been unfairly picked apart on the internet recently. Some online critics commented that her new style didn't suit her. In response to the criticism, she addressed the comments in a candid Instagram video.

She expressed her frustration over the public’s scrutiny of her appearance and life choices, stating that such remarks don’t bother her anymore, though they used to affect her. She also highlighted that people might be stuck with their view of her during the height of her child stardom, which could influence their perceptions.

This isn’t the first time the British it-girl has faced unfair public scrutiny over her appearance. Earlier in her career, she encountered similar critiques, which she has consistently addressed with grace and resilience. Her recent transformation and the reactions only underscore the challenges women often face in the public eye.

Despite the criticism, Millie continues to embrace her new look confidently but has also reminded us thorough this new confession that beauty is really only skin deep.