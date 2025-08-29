Louis Vuitton officially enters the beauty world with the launch of La Beauté

Louis Vuitton has officially entered the beauty conversation with the arrival of La Beauté Louis Vuitton - and as to be expected, the esteemed maison hasn't done things by halves. This isn't just a new lipstick drop; this is a cosmetic universe dreamed up under the creative direction of the illustrious Dame Pat McGrath. The makeup artist is known for her avant-garde artistry and was named the Creative Director, Cosmetics for La Beauté in February 2025.

Alongside her passion for cosmetics, Pat has also brought her boundary-pushing vision to create a dazzling collection. After crafting runway looks for Louis Vuitton spanning two decades, having the makeup artist steer the luxury brand's first foray into beauty feels like a natural progression.

It's clear that with this breathtaking debut collection, the legendary fashion house has goals of making beauty as much of their identity as their iconic monogram bags.

“Make-up is culture. It’s power. It’s presence. And it’s personal. Luxury in make-up is about performance, craftsmanship, and sensoriality. It’s about textures that feel exquisite, colors that captivate, and formulas that perform flawlessly. Pat McGrath

Each luxurious product is like a tiny piece of art, from the lipstick embossed with the LV logo to the golden structural design - there are even miniature monogram trunks made for storing your products.

At the heart of La Beauté Louis Vuitton lies 55 shades of lipsticks with universally flattering shades that will suit all skin tones. From classic reds to bold pinks, there is something for everyone, and each one delivers richly pigmented colour. There are 27 creamy satin hues that "glide on with effortless luminosity" and 28 velvety matte shades that "envelop the lips in plush, sculptural tones."

The lipsticks are also delicately scented by the house's master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier. The bullets are infused with notes of rose, jasmine and mimosa flowers. Creating a fragrance to be lightly infused into the cosmetics is a beautiful added touch that speaks to the creativity of this collection.

Next up are the LV Baume's, which act as a sheer counterpart to the bold pigments of the lipsticks. There are ten must-have shades designed to tint, nourish and hydrate the lips. The formulas are lightweight with a "sensorial balm texture" but have a buildable finish.

The luxury collection is rounded off with LV Ombres, featuring eight unique eyeshadow palettes, with shades that definitely stand out. According to Louis Vuitton: "Each palette is composed of four eyeshadows that comprise three wearable, everyday shades, with one unexpected twist: a standout hue that shifts the mood, adds dimension or ignites a spark of luxurious glamour. The collection explores six finishes, from ultra-matte to gleaming glitter, allowing for transformation at every glance, from soft-sculpting to boldly cinematic, as is Dame Pat McGrath’s signature style."

"True luxury is when every detail is considered - from the way the pigment melts into the skin to the way a lipstick feels in your hand. It’s the fusion of artistry and technology, of heritage and innovation.” Pat McGrath

German Industrial designer, Konstantin Grcic, brings an architectural edge to the design of the range. Each object, whether lipstick or compact eyeshadow, is "minimalist yet unmistakably luxurious and elevates from a functional, disposable product into a forever keepsake." From the golden lipstick bullets to the packaging - each product is a true experience.

Konstantin explains: “The starting point for our design language was the golden ring - a detail inspired by the brass fittings of Louis Vuitton’s iconic trunks. It’s a nod to heritage, but also a powerful marker of identity within the beauty line. The way it feels in your hand, the sound of the closure, the temperature of the materials - these are all part of the emotional connection.”

The prices match the grandeur of the collection. Each lipstick is priced at around £120, whilst an eyeshadow palette is in the £200 range, but these aren't products that are meant to sit on your vanity collecting dust.

For long-time Louis Vuitton collectors, this collection is the missing link and for beauty lovers, it's a chance to own a slice of LV, even if it's just a lipstick. As Pat McGrath put so beautifully, this collection is about unlocking a new level in luxury beauty, rooted in something emotional, sensorial and ultimately, timeless.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton is available from 29 August 2025 in select Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com.