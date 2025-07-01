The best new makeup, skincare and haircare launches this July 2025

To me, July always signals the true start of summer beauty. As the weather has started heating up, it’s officially time to lighten up your beauty routine.

Think skin tints over full coverage, humidity-proof hair tricks, and scents that smell like sun-drenched skin.We're now leaning into Hailey Bieber- approved glazed blush and pops of colour for festival season. As for summer nails, we're ditching the spring pastel's for fun mix-and-match design's and bright, bold colours.

Now that holiday plans are in full swing, we're also trying to find the best mini beauty products that will fit in our beach bag and carry-on's.

From beachy waves to bronzed cheeks and SPF that doubles as skincare, here’s everything you need to survive (and thrive) in the heat- while still looking like that girl.

Best Gourmand Fragrance © @jomalone Raspberry Ripple Cologne, 30ml Jo Malone London If you're looking for a unique scent - look no further than this distinctly British release. Raspberry Ripple is a vivacious and enticing limited-edition fruity cologne. With each spritz, sharp-scarlet juices of lush raspberries and redcurrants swirling through white musk to mind this nostalgic ice cream flavour. £59.00 AT JO MALONE LONDON

Best Cream Blush © Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick - Pinky Glow Charlotte Tilbury Oh, Charlotte Tilbury, you have really outdone yourself with this launch. This blush stick formula glides on so smooth and blends out so effortlessly. The color payoff on all skin tones is gorgeous and gives you that radiant, healthy flush that makes you look like you just came back from vacation. Divine!



Best Leave-In Conditioner © Fenty Beauty The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray Fenty Beauty This lightweight, multitasking, reparative leave-in conditioner spray provides my locks with all-day hydration. It's a multitasking product as it also detangles, smooths frizz, softens and refreshes strands. I can also guarantee you'll be complimented on how amazing your locks smells after a few spritzes. The warm, amber scent is gorgeous and is perfect for summer. £32.00 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Best Lip Treatment © Glow Recipe Glass Balm Lip Treatment Glow Recipe Meet your new daily lip essential - a high-shine lip treatment that treats as it tints. After application it floods lips with moisture while smoothing the look of fine lines and delivering a juicy, glass-like finish. It comes in four glorious shades from clear to blackberry. Trust me, this is exactly what your lips need for an extra boost of hydration.



Best Fruity Body Mist © Phlur Beach Skin Body Mist Phlur If your chasing that “just stepped off the beach at golden hour” vibe, Phlur Beach Skin Body Mist might be your new holiday must-have. It’s designed to evoke sun-warmed skin, salty air, and the soft glow of a seaside sunset - and it delivers. It notes of coconut milk at its heart - base notes of pink pepper and sandalwood at the base. It's a very 'clean girl' scent. If you’re a fan of Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess or Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa range but are searching for something less gourmand, this might be it. £38.00 AT SPACE NK

Best Eyeshadow Palette © Look Fanstastic Outer Spice Eyeshadow Palette Morphe This is a stunning eyeshadow palette is perfect for summer - from festivals to holiday glam. It's a 6-pan palette with a range of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes, featuring rose gold and toasted brown hues. The two chrome metallic finishes are the standout's for me they glide on effortlessly with powerful pigment. £16.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

