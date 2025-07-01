Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best new makeup, skincare and haircare launches this July 2025
A WOMAN WITH BRAIDS looking up with purple eyeshadow © @iservetheface

Discover the products H! Fashion's beauty editor is raving about his month...

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
9 minutes ago
To me, July always signals the true start of summer beauty. As the weather has started heating up, it’s officially time to lighten up your beauty routine. 

Think skin tints over full coverage, humidity-proof hair tricks, and scents that smell like sun-drenched skin.We're now leaning into Hailey Bieber- approved glazed blush and pops of colour for festival season. As for summer nails, we're ditching the spring pastel's for fun mix-and-match design's and bright, bold colours. 

Now that holiday plans are in full swing, we're also trying to find the best mini beauty products that will fit in our beach bag and carry-on's. 

From beachy waves to bronzed cheeks and SPF that doubles as skincare, here’s everything you need to survive (and thrive) in the heat- while still looking like that girl.

  • Best Gourmand Fragrance

    jo malone raspberry ripple fragrance © @jomalone

    Raspberry Ripple Cologne, 30ml

    Jo Malone London

    If you're looking for a unique scent - look no further than this distinctly British release. Raspberry Ripple is a vivacious and enticing limited-edition fruity cologne. With each spritz, sharp-scarlet juices of lush raspberries and redcurrants swirling through white musk to mind this nostalgic ice cream flavour.

  • Best Cream Blush

    charlotte tilbury pink stick blush © Charlotte Tilbury

    Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick - Pinky Glow

    Charlotte Tilbury

    Oh, Charlotte Tilbury, you have really outdone yourself with this launch. This blush stick formula glides on so smooth and blends out so effortlessly. The color payoff on all skin tones is gorgeous and gives you that radiant, healthy flush that makes you look like you just came back from vacation. Divine!

  • Best Leave-In Conditioner

    fenty beauty leave-in conditioner product shot © Fenty Beauty

    The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray

    Fenty Beauty

    This lightweight, multitasking, reparative leave-in conditioner spray provides my locks with all-day hydration. It's a multitasking product as it also  detangles, smooths frizz, softens and refreshes strands. I can also guarantee you'll be complimented on how amazing your locks smells after a few spritzes. The warm, amber scent is gorgeous and is perfect for summer. 

  • Best Lip Treatment

    glow recipe lip balm © Glow Recipe

    Glass Balm Lip Treatment

    Glow Recipe

    Meet your new daily lip essential - a high-shine lip treatment that treats as it tints. After application it  floods lips with moisture while smoothing the look of fine lines and delivering a juicy, glass-like finish. It comes in four glorious shades from clear to blackberry. Trust me, this is exactly what your lips need for an extra boost of hydration. 

  • Best Fruity Body Mist

    beach skin phlur product image shot© Phlur

    Beach Skin Body Mist

    Phlur

    If your chasing that “just stepped off the beach at golden hour” vibe, Phlur Beach Skin Body Mist might be your new holiday must-have. It’s designed to evoke sun-warmed skin, salty air, and the soft glow of a seaside sunset - and it delivers.  It notes of coconut milk at its heart - base notes of pink pepper and sandalwood at the base. It's a very 'clean girl' scent. If you’re a fan of  Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess or Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa range but are searching for something less gourmand, this might be it. 

  • Best Eyeshadow Palette

    morphe eyeshadow product pack © Look Fanstastic

    Outer Spice Eyeshadow Palette

    Morphe

    This is a stunning eyeshadow palette is perfect for summer - from festivals to holiday glam. It's a 6-pan palette with a range of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes, featuring rose gold and toasted brown hues. The two chrome metallic finishes are the standout's for me they glide on effortlessly with powerful pigment. 

How we chose:

  • Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.  
  • High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from moisturisers to hairspray, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

