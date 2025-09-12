Inside Valentino Beauty’s exclusive Studio 54 Party - and the A-List guests who lit up the night

If there was ever a night we wished we were a fly on the wall, it was on Thursday 11 September, inside the magic of Studio 54. Valentino Beauty threw a one-night-only exclusive party that looked dazzling, dramatic and very glamorous. The maison reopened the doors of the New York disco haven after decades. The occasion? The launch of Valentino Beauty's 2025 Rendez-Vous Ivory collection, a limited cosmetics collection that embraces a mixture of couture and self-expression. As for the guest list, all the A-list stars gathered for this exclusive event. The night was filled with disco, dancing, drag queens and even Cher partying on the dance floor. The FOMO is real!

© @trendmood Extra, Extra, read all about Valentino Beauty! © Bettmann Archive Singer Diana Ross dancing at Studio 54 in 1979

If you're still desperate to know more about what went on beyond the velvet ropes, we have all the insider info.

The star-studded Valentino Beauty Studio 54 guest list

© Getty Images for Valentino Beaut Cher An appearance from the legendary pop star Cher just makes sense. She attended the club back in the 70s when it was the beating heart of nightlife. Expert makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench did her glam and revealed on Instagram that she used her new Core eyeshadow palette in 1.0 for Cher's smokey eye look and Lashify's lashes in Amplify 14 for a fluttery look. Rumour has it that she was grooving on the dance floor during the night. What an iconic moment.



© Getty Images for Valentino Beaut Coleman Domingo Coleman stole the show in a red matching tailored suit. The American actor and dancer is the global brand ambassador for Valentino Beauty and certainly ensured all eyes were on him.

© Getty Images for Valentino Beaut Elsa Hosk The newly engaged Swedish model arrived to the party looking glam in a chic black coat with a fur trim and a white oversized collar. What better way to celebrate her stunning new Tiffany & Co. Diamond Engagement Ring?

© Getty Images for Valentino Beaut Adut Akech Model Adut Akech brought back the 70s in a big way with a matching cheetah print co-ord and fur trim. She paired this with a voluminous side swept hairdo and soft glam, for a chic look

© Getty Images for Valentino Beaut Callum Harper It-Brit Callum Harper made a splash on the Studio 54 red carpet. In case you missed the memo: the actor and TikTok star is set to star in Devil Wears Prada 2, and has certainly already made his mark in Hollywood.