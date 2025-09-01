Zendaya just declared 70s-inspired glossy lids the new smoky eye - and fans are obsessed

When it comes to creating world-stopping beauty looks, Zendaya is the gift that just keeps on giving. In celebration of her 29th birthday, the Emmy-award-winning actress did a shoot that has beauty lovers (like us) obsessed. Glossy lids have officially entered the chat again, and if anyone can reaffirm this trend, it's the It-girl herself. On Instagram, celebrity makeup artist, Raoul Alejandre (who is known for his innovative makeup moments), created a retro beauty look on Zendaya, featuring glossy eyelids in wet-look washes of yellow and green.

The key to this look is all about the balance. For the rest of her makeup, it was all about soft glam: her skin was kept very dewy, fluffy brows and a clear glossy lip finished the look, letting her eye makeup do all the talking. As for her hair, the Euphoria actress slicked back her chestnut locks into a sleek bun to keep that focus on the cosmetic vision. It's safe to say that this image shook the internet as hundreds of fans flocked to praise the "divine" creation.

If you're tuned into beauty trends, you know that matte and shimmer powders have always been the most popular formulas for eyeshadow looks, and smoky eyes have been dominating for decades - but Zendaya's choice of glossy lids is the chic upgrade we needed. Glossy lids catch the light so beautifully and can always be relied upon to elevate any beauty look.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Cher at 58th Annual Academy Awards in 1986 where she experimented with a frosted eyeshadow finish

But this isn't the first time we've seen glossy lids take centre stage. The trend is rooted in the 1970s, when makeup artist and trendsetters Cher were no strangers to experimenting with shiny textures. In the 1990s, the glossy-lid trend even came back with the supermodels of the moment from Naomi Campbell to Cindy Crawford, in very natural catwalk looks that spotlighted skin-first beauty. Fast forward to the 2010s, and the makeup artists like the legendary Dame Pat McGrath and Tom Pecheux crafted eyeshadow looks with layers of balm for that wet-look high-fashion finish.

According to the It-girl of the moment, glossy lids are back, and Zendaya just gave us every reason to lean back into this 70s-inspired trend.