Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly are engaged after 10 years of dating

Wedding bells are ringing for Swedish model Elsa Hosk and her partner Tom Daly. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the happy news of her engagement, Elsa shared a selfie with her husband-to-be, sporting the Tiffany & Co. Oval Soleste Diamond Engagement Ring, complete with a bead set diamond halo and shank with 46 round brilliant cut diamonds sourced from Botswana.

As the selection of wholesome snaps from the intimate occasion demonstrated, Elsa's engagement ensemble was nothing short of a style lover's dream. If you follow Elsa on Instagram, you’ll understand that she’s the go-to source for all things chic and sleek. The former Victoria’s Secret angel-turned-fashion entrepreneur launched her namesake fashion label, Helsa Studio, back in 2022 - meaning it was only appropriate that she said “yes” in a head-to-toe look from her eponymous brand.

For the monumental occasion, the blonde bombshell opted for a tonal tailored look, leaning into fashion’s favoured colour for AW25 - cherry red.

© @hoskelsa The model took to her Instagram to share the news

Styling a pair of hybrid skirt-trousers fixed with a gold accents belt and a ruby red silk button-up shirt, the statement outfit was far from a traditional proposal outfit, though we’d expect nothing less from a style pioneer like Elsa.

© @hoskelsa Elsa captioned her post " I said yessss in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met"

For hair and makeup, she left her grown-out blonde bob out in a middle parted style, while her makeup remained natural with a simple, glossy lip.

© @hoskelsa Her giant diamond ring is from Tiffany & Co.

As for the accessories, her eye-catching new Tiffany & Co. diamond ring on that finger did all the talking, perfectly accompanied by a fresh set of pale pink nails.

Elsa and her partner, Tom Daly, have been together since 2015 and have one child together, whom they welcomed into the world in 2021.

© @hoskelsa The happy couple were all smiles

As far as stylish weddings go, Elsa’s upcoming celebration is going to be one to watch, joining the lavish likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber’s, Amal and George Clooney’s and Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

With wedding season on the horizon, those looking to tie the knot themselves can rest assured that Elsa will be bringing all the inspiration. Watch this space as the planning for her big day commences.