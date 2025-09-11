The best celebrity engagement manicures to copy - from Taylor Swift to Elsa Hosk

In case you missed the memo: celebrity engagement season is in full swing. From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, the girlies are ready to say "I do". Yesterday, Swedish model Elsa Hosk announced her engagement to Tom Daley with a stunning Tiffany & Co. Oval Soleste Diamond ring, joining the growing list of A-listers flashing new rocks. Whilst the hype around their diamonds is completely warranted, for beauty lovers, the focus lies solely on their choice of nail art.

When it comes to engagements, it can be a total surprise, slightly planned or something you might just have a gut feeling about. Either way, if you actually have the opportunity to get your nails done beforehand, you'll want to take some inspiration from these glam stars. Here are the celebrity manicures worth replicating for your all-important moment.

The best celebrity engagement manicures

© Instagram Taylor Swift - Au Naturel Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce was simply magical - and her manicure was just as special. The Grammy-winning singer kept things very natural and pared-back. She opted for an almond nail shape nail, a natural base and a simple glossy top coat. Simple but effective.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez - Naked Manicure Selena Gomez's engagement announcement to Benny Blanco practically broke the internet. Her trusted nail artist, Tom Bachik, gave the star a naked manicure which is usually created with a sheer beige or pink base. Selena opted for the latter with a glossy finish and it looked perfect.

© WireImage Zendaya - Sheer Blush Pink Unlike many other big celebrity announcements, Zendaya kept things lowkey by simply debuting her her huge rock on the Golden Globes red carpet. As for her mani moment? The Euphoria actress and fashion icon opted for a sheer blush pink shade with an almond shape - it was total perfection. Her nail artist, Lisa Kon, even revealed the exact nail polish shade: LK BIAB #07.

© @georginagio Georgina Rodríguez - Chrome French Tip Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancé, Georgina Rodríguez, has the biggest rock we've ever seen. Whilst it is certainly impressive, we were utterly obsessed with her manicure. She opted for an ultra long almond shape with a classic french tip, and an added metallic chrome finish. We love a french manicure with a twist.