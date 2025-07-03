Fast cars, flawless skin and fierce nails: the rise of beauty and motorsport collaborations

Motorsport might once have been seen as an unlikely home for beauty, but in 2025, the pit lane is looking more polished than ever.

From precision-engineered nail wraps to luxury skincare pop-ups and high-glam makeup sponsorships, the worlds of Formula One and beauty are racing into bold new territory.

This shift marks a cultural crossover moment: a high-performance sport long associated with speed, engineering and exclusivity is opening its doors to beauty lovers and digital creators alike.

Aston Martin x Glaize: The Motorsport-Approved Mani

Just in time for the British Grand Prix, Aston Martin Formula One has entered uncharted territory - beauty - with a motorsport-meets-manicure moment that’s already revving up TikTok.

For the very first time, Aston Martin F1 has launched a beauty collaboration and it’s surprisingly chic. Teaming up with Glaize, the viral UK nail brand best known for its sustainable, instant gel wraps (and over 30 billion views on TikTok), the F1 team is unveiling an exclusive nail kit that marries high-performance racing with next-gen beauty.

© Glaize x Aston Martin Glaize x Aston Martin

The limited-edition Glaize x Aston Martin F1 gel nail wraps are a perfect match to the team’s AMR25 racing green, not just in colour, but in technology.

Developed alongside AMF1 engineers, the wraps are made using a multi-layer coating process inspired by aerospace innovation rather than traditional beauty manufacturing. A fine dusting of glitter is suspended between layers to mimic the team’s shimmering, light-reactive livery.

© Aston Martin x Glaize Aston Martin green is the perfect hue for F1

The collab is part of AMF1’s newly launched FanMade campaign is a creative fan-first initiative designed to celebrate modern motorsport fandom both online and in real life. Designed with TikTok’s creator community in mind, it places fans at the centre of the conversation and acknowledges their growing influence on how motorsport culture is shaped today.

And the Glaize kits? They’re exclusive to I/AM, AMF1’s free fan platform, meaning only registered fans can get their hands on the collaboration. You can join now via this link.

ELEMIS x Aston Martin: Skincare Meets the Silverstone Circuit

Celebrating their first year as official partners, British skincare powerhouse ELEMIS and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team have teamed up to bring a luxury wellness experience to this year’s British Grand Prix.

© Elemis Elemis X Aston Martin F1

From 1st–6th July, the collaboration takes over both track and city. At Silverstone, fans can unwind with express 'Pit Stop' facials at The ELEMIS Skin Spa, a bespoke Airstream pop-up located at The Pop-Up Hotel, and explore spa lounges in the exclusive Aston Martin Paddock Club and The Lawn.

But it doesn’t stop there. Off the track, the partnership powers a host of female-focused events. Highlights include a panel on women in motorsport led by F1 broadcaster Natalie Pinkham, and a bold installation at Bicester Village featuring a show car built entirely from ELEMIS Pro-Collagen jars.

Guests at the House of ELEMIS can also discover four new limited-edition skincare regimes co-created with AMF1, housed in sleek, branded travel pouches.

Charlotte Tilbury x F1 Academy: Makeup Your Destiny

British beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury is taking pole position in championing women in motorsport with an inspiring partnership that brings glam to the grid.

As part of her ongoing support for the F1 Academy, Tilbury has sponsored rising star Chloe Chong (the youngest ever F1 Academy driver, ) with a car wrapped in the brand’s signature 'Hot Lips' pink and red hues.

© Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury poses with Chloe Chong

Timed with International Women’s Day, the campaign saw 100% of sales from the bestselling Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray donated to Motorsport UK, funding free karting sessions for girls and launching the Charlotte Tilbury Scholarship, which will sponsor one female racer for the 2026 Club 100 Karting Championship. Incredible!

In Charlotte’s own words: “Makeup your destiny.” It’s beauty, confidence and ambition - at full throttle.

The Future of F1 Beauty?

Whether it’s a race-day-ready glow, a turbocharged manicure, or funding future champions, beauty is carving out a bold new place on the Formula One stage. And it’s not just about marketing, these partnerships reflect a cultural shift towards inclusivity, creativity and fan connection in a sport once known for its exclusivity.

This British Grand Prix, it’s clear: beauty and motorsport are no longer strange bedfellows. In fact, they might just be the most exciting duo on the track.