The best beauty looks from London Fashion Week SS26

London Fashion Week never fails to deliver drama and the upcoming Spring/ Summer season’s beauty looks were no exception. From bold, experimental statements that stopped us mid-scroll to subtle twists on timeless classics, the city proved once again why it’s the capital of cool. Makeup artists and hairstylists pulled out all the stops, turning runways into playgrounds of creativity where glossy lids, sculpted skin and unexpected hair textures stole the spotlight. These weren’t just beauty looks, they were mood boards in motion - daring us to rethink our own routines and maybe, just maybe, swap our everyday flick of liner for something a little more bold.

I was backstage for a lot of the shows, peaking behind the shoulders of lead hairstylist and makeup artists as they crafted their looks. So, I soaked up all the trends for the upcoming season and I have a lot of fresh knowledge to share.

Grunge Eyeshadow At Harris Reed’s eccentric show, it was made clear that bold eyeshadow is on the way back for spring - but with muted grungy tones. Sofia Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury’s Global Artistry Director said: “We wanted the looks to mirror the collection’s duality, so to enhance structure, they feature a fiercely defined eye, but with minimal colour to really accentuate the models’ facial architecture and complement Harris’ whimsical silhouettes.” As for the products, Charlotte Tilbury products were at the centre. “For the first look, we used Charlotte’s limited-edition Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral and Digital Lilac to sculpt the eyes,” she confirmed. “Then we used the Rock ‘n’ Kohl eyeliner in Bedroom Black to further accentuate the drama. Once the lashes were applied, we used thick layers of Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara to further exaggerate the effect.”

© Launchmetrics Sculpted Updo At Richard Quinn’s divine display, (featuring a Naomi Campbell cameo), each of the models locks were crafted into a glamorous, sleek, sculpted updo with a high-shine finish. The industry great, Sam McKnight MBE, was the key hairstylist and crafted an elegant look that matched the grandeur of the outfits.

© Launchmetrics Mannequin Skin At Ahluwalia, skin was the focus. Romero Jennings, Global Director of Makeup at MAC Cosmetics told H! Fashion: “There’s a strong architectural eyeliner that we’re doing today using liquid liner from MAC. This look is rooted in skin. We’ve created Mannequin skin with the new Skinfinish Liquid Highlighter highlighter from MAC. We also blanked out the lip with the Lip Erase. We’ve had this product since the 90s but relaunched it. It creates a Mannequin lip with our clear lip glass over the top.



© Launchmetrics Braided Magic At Di Petsa, the hair by Toni & Guy's Elfi Davies was less about glossy polish and more about raw power. Braided ponytails came streaked with clay, blurring the line between beauty look and healing ritual. It felt primal yet futuristic - like wearing your hair mask straight to the runway. A little wild, a little genius, and honestly… who’s to say this won’t be the next trend?



© Launchmetrics Doll Lips At Bora Aksu’s spring/summer show, lips came painted in a velvety rose-red in a doll-like shape, perfectly balanced between playful innocence and grown-up edge. Paired with flushed cheeks and lace bonnets, this pout felt straight out of a storybook - only cooler. It’s the kind of lipstick look that whispers sweet but commands attention. Next season we will be experimenting with lipstick shapes.



© Launchmetrics Luminous Glow Forget heavy bases - at Mark Fast, Sharon Dowsett's vision was to let the skin breathe, glow and do its own thing. Using Weleda’s brand new Skin Food Super Serum, paired only with the lightest touch of concealer, models radiated that coveted ‘I woke up like this’ sheen. Think less raw skin, more lived-in glwo that feels effortless but looks oh so unforgettable.

