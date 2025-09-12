Best beauty looks from New York Fashion Week SS26

New York Fashion Week has officially taken over the 'Big Apple,' and while the A-list are out in full force and the runways are brimming with next season's clothes, it's the beauty looks that are really setting the tone for us. Think of the catwalk as the dreamy moodboard for spring/summer beauty: the nails, hair and makeup inspo that will shape what we will all be saving and trying in months to come. This season feels fresher, bolder and still has that super cool New York edge, but is also a bit more pared-back.

For makeup, think textured yet glowy skin and natural lashes. Hair trends are leaning more sleek and short, whilst nails are all about individuality. From subtle beauty details that make you look twice to statement looks you'll be dying to recreate, the SS26 shows are serving up no shortage of inspiration. Here are the standout beauty trends that are already stealing the show.

Beauty looks we've noticed at New York Fashion Week SS26:

© Launchmetrics.com/spotlight Ghost Lashes In case you missed the memo: Mascara is dead. As demonstrated at Ralph Lauren, this spring/summer it's going to be all about barely there lashes and light coats of natural coloured mascara. Wave goodbye to jet black and say hello to brown. If you really want to replicate this runway look don't reach for any mascara at all - opt for soft serve, natural skin and clump free clashes.

© Alessandro Viero/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Short Crops At the Kate Burton show, it was all about the short crops: from pixie's to bowl cuts and layered locks. As we look towards spring, the catwalk suggests that we will be embracing the short life and experimenting with new iterations.

© Armando Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Gothic Glam Gothic glam is already proving to be a rising makeup trend thanks to A-listers like Jenna Ortega, but now it has even translated to the runway - and we're here for the revival. We've spotted dark, blurred eye lids with a focus on black liner on the water line. It gives a haunting effect and definitely brought the drama to the Grace Ling show.

© Matteo Valle/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Bright Eyes Next season, we are no longer running away from colour. Bright, bold eyeshadow has taken over New York in a fresh new way this year. Now, we're not just applying eyeshadow in block colours but we're diffusing it and allowing blurring, gems and new textured tones to add more dimension. The message is clear: put down the brown palettes and embrace new hues.