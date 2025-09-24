The best beauty trends at Milan Fashion Week SS26

We are now well into the swing of 'Fashion Month,' and the Spring/Summer beauty trends are popping up thick and fast. Now, all eyes are on Milan Fashion Week. Every city usually has its own vibe going on, and whilst New York is effortlessly cool and London has an experimental edge, Milan always sets the tone with power and polish. Think tailoring and luxurious fabrics - chic with a capital C. On the beauty side, the models and beauty set tend to lean into elegant styles but with a twist. Hairstyles often swing between sleek finishes or dreamy, undone styles that ooze luxury. Makeup trends are also very bold yet feminine - think strong eyeliner, bold red lips and bronzed cheekbones that scream sun-drenched Italian summer.

Keep reading for all the Milan beauty trends you need to know, from street style to the catwalk...

© Getty Images 90s Pixie Cut Grab your scissors and embrace the chop as the pixie cut will remain the must-have style next season. Whilst Milan is known for it's dreamy undone hair styles, the sleek cuts are also making a mark. We are here for this pastel pink iteration and can't wait to see how the beauty set embrace it in the spring.

© Launchmetrics Romantic Makeup There is something about soft glam that feels so spring/summer. We are obsessed with this whimsical makeup look at the Beccaria show; from the flushed pink cheeks to the matching pop of colour on the lips, and the fluffy brows that gives off a romantic spring vibe.

© Getty Images Vivid Hair Colours In case you missed the memo: bold hair colours are back in style. The Vivids, which according to Toni & Guy's, Jo O’Neill, “embody a progressive and provocative attitude aligning them with rebellion and expression.” Fun! When it comes to styling, O’Neill recommends vivid sections to add a pop to blonde or brunette bases. “Deeper and darker depth colours always give an opulent feel to the hair, with a high gloss shine from root to tip. The tones we will see are those deep rich, opulent cherry reds, rich burgundy and cinnamon.”

© Getty Images Blue Eyeshadow Revival If you thought the 90s blue eyeshadow trend was dated or boring, think again! Milan has followed in London's footsteps and reaffirmed the aqua hue revival. Amongst guests and on the catwalk, makeup artists and fashion fans alike have been reaching for bold eyeshadow looks - and blue is at the centre.

© Matteo Valle/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Glass Skin It's official - glass skin is the only way forward this spring/summer. The matte finish era is well and truly gone as the runway is now littered with high-gloss looks with glass skin finishes. When it comes to a glowy makeup moment - we are fully on board.