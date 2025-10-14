The wolf cut is back for autumn 2025 - and it's the cooler version of the 70s shag

If you thought the wolf cut had its moment and was over, just think again. The rebellious lovechild of the '70s shag and early 2000s layers is back and hotter than ever. Think choppy texture, face-framing layers with just enough chaos to feel effortlessly cool. From #BeautyTok, to celebrity red carpets and your local salon chair, everyone’s loving this cut - and honestly, we get it. It’s messy in the best way possible. To get the inside scoop on the cut of the moment, Hello! Fashion spoke to the expert and man behind many of the coolest cuts to grace London Fashion Week, Cos Sakkas. Cos is three times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY's Global Creative Director.

What is the wolf cut, and where did it originate?

The wolf cut is a hybrid of the '70s shag and the '80s mullet; choppy, layered, with a little bit of attitude. There's a popular trend on TikTok where people are experimenting with different shapes and textures, thanks to its raw, undone vibe.

How is the Wolf Cut a modern spin on the 70's shag haircut? What are the differences and similarities between them?

The common denominator is the movement and texture - while the shag is softer (think Stevie Nicks), the wolf cut is sharper, with shorter layers through the crown, and creating a more disconnected look through the top. They both have shorter layers with longer lengths through the nape. It’s a style that can constantly evolve, which is why it remains as popular now as it was 50 years ago. However you wear it, have some fun with it and don’t take it too seriously!

Which celebrities do you think embody the wolf cut?

It’s a style celebrities love thanks to its versatility - Miley Cyrus adds a hint of rock and roll to it, while Billie Eilish and Alexa Chung are softer but still have an element of attitude and mystery to it.

© Maybelline Miley Cyrus' effortlessly embodies the wolf cut in a recent Maybelline campaign

Who does the wolf cut suit?

It’s perfect for those with natural texture, and for those who want a rebellious look without being too dramatic. You need confidence to wear it, and like wearing it messy and unstructured.

How do you style the wolf cut?

The wolf cut needs styling, but needs to look like it hasn’t been styled. Twist the hair or pull out the length and rough-dry, or scrunch the hair with your hands. It’s all about controlling the movement but keeping it looking natural. Sea Salt spray, such as LABEL.M Fashion Edition Sea Salt Spray, is the perfect product to give it an imperfect, lived-in finish.

© Pintrest

How do you maintain the wolf cut?

It does need to be regularly trimmed, so make sure you book an appointment with your stylist every six to eight weeks to maintain the shape. Once the layers start to grow out, the texture will change, and it will have a different look altogether. Always prep the hair with product and dry naturally whenever you can. It may look messy and lived in, but you want it to be in tip-top condition, so indulge in weekly deep conditioners - LABEL.M M-PLEX BOND REPAIRING MIRACLE MASK gives strength and nourishment to hair, leaving it smooth and manageable.