The cool-girl hair colours set to dominate this autumn - from Sombre Brunette to Caramel Silk

There is a sudden crisp chill in the air which officially means the start of autumn. As we look towards cooler days, nothing screams a new season start like a change of hair colour. Co-owner at Haug London salon and former British Colour Technician of the Year, Siobhan Haug, dishes to H! Fashion on all the hottest hair shades and techniques we should be trying this season; from Ecru Bronde to Griege and Sombre Brunette. The stylist also details who the trends will suit, inspo and what to ask for in the salon.

Siobhan tells H! Fashion: “What excites me about these trends is their versatility. They’re not about following fashion for the sake of it, but about creating colour that feels modern now and will still feel beautiful months down the line. It’s less about transformation and more about elevation."

© Pintrest Ecru Blonde Siobhan explains that this new teddy bear blonde, is usually tailored to individual skin tones. She explains: "It's neutral and luminous, with interwoven tones of chocolate, beige and cream for soft shimmer." As for who could lean into this style, she reveals that it's "a universally flattering hue" that is "customised buttercream and beige for warm tones and taupe or mushroom for cool." In the salon, Siobhan suggests to ask for a tint with highlights for coverage and light-reflecting shimmer, or balayage with a glossy brunette glaze. Adding: " Upkeep is low-maintenance; just refresh your roots or revive them with a toner. Inspiration: Emily Ratajkowski for Gucci, Suki Waterhouse.

Sombre Brunette Sombre Brunette is a cool-toned, velvety brunette - deep, glossy, and almost black. The expert hairstylist believes this is a universally flattering shade, and is particularly striking on naturally dark hair. In the salon she suggests requesting a "gloss treatment to enhance depth and reflective shine." Adding: "When it comes to upkeep make sure to strengthen with protein treatments and finish with lightweight oil". Inspiration: Doja Cat for Marc Jacobs Pre-Fall 2025, Odessa A’zion for Stella McCartney.

© @charlottetilbury Caramel Silk Amal Clooney debuted this glorious, crafted by expert hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. If you take a closer look, the key to caramel silk shade is the caramel and honey highlights poking out of the chocolate base. It's very similar to the 'cinder toffee brown' shade that has been quietly taking over salon's recently. According to the experts, cinder toffee brown sits in that "sweet spot between golden caramel and deep brunette." Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare brand Neäl & Wølf, tells H! Fashion: “Offering warmth and shine, toffee brown is set to trend next year for its expensive and chic appeal. It combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base."

© Pintrest Hyper Pigment Hues Hyper Pigment Hues refer to the bold, saturated tones built in two steps for chromatic depth and lasting vibrancy. Siobhan tells us that these hues suits anyone ready to make a statement. In the salon, she suggests to request a double-process or ultra-pigmented service. As for upkeep, it's all about preserving the brilliance with a colour-depositing mask. Inspiration: Chappell Roan, Lizzo and Serena Williams

© Pintrest Griege Griege refers to a graceful blend of grey, beige, and silver that eases the transition from colour to natural white. The hairstylist reevals: "This shade really suits clients with significant silver tones who want softness without stark regrowth." In the salon the key is requesting a translucent grey, blending in soft highlights to balance regrowth. As for upkeep, it's minimal all you need to use is silver or purple shampoo weekly. Inspiration: Cameron Diaz, Andie MacDowell



© @Jlo Toasted Beige Andreas Wilde, John Frieda’s Creative Stylist Ambassador, has coined this Jennifer Lopez-inspired shade, 'Toasted Beige.' He explains: "As seen on our favourite it-girls, this is normally a transition from a bright blonde to a newly popular shade coined toasted beige or bronde. Known for its dominant creamy, warm beige base, with subtle golden or honey highlights, this softer tone is the ultimate warm and cosy shade for the season." With this hue, upkeep is key, so reach for John Frieda’s Honey Blonde Tone Perfecting Treatment because it works to intensify warmth, without any brassiness. Inspiration: Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid.

© Pintrest Satin Blonde This one is for my true blondes. This 'quiet luxury' butter hue showcases muted tones and is refined with a satin-like sheen. Siobhan says it suits those seeking a polished, brassy-free blonde. When you're in the salon, request a golden toner softened with ash for shine and longevity. For upkeep the hairstylist explains: "Get a weekly deep-repair mask and lightweight oil and your hair will look incredible." Inspiration: Julia Garner for Gucci, Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer.