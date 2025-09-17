The cool-girl haircuts you need to try for autumn 2025: from the bedhead shag to the microbob

Now that autumn is upon us, it's time for a big beauty refresh to go along with the change of seasons. The best way to welcome a new era is to switch up your hair. Whether you want something bold and dramatic or a subtle change, there are a plethora of new cool-girl hairstyles taking over. Last season it was all about the sleek bobs and the layered locks, whilst 2025 autumn hair styles are slightly more undone and effortless - but there are still some structured styles popping up. From the bedhead shag to the French girl bob, we are obsessed with the new dominating dos.

H! Fashion! got the inside scoop from two celebrity hairstylists on all the need-to-know autumn styles. Jason Collier's A-list clientele includes Victoria Beckham, Sienna Miller and Eva Longoria. He is also the founder of London-based salon Studio23. Whilst Cos Sakkas is a three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Global Creative Director at TONI&GUY.

© Pintrest

Cos tells H! Fashion: "This autumn, we will be seeing everything bob-shaped now, you can’t go wrong with a bob, and throughout AW25 we will be seeing a variety of this iconic style. Whether it is a short and cute cut or longer with more volume, it’s going to be the main shape of the season." On top of this, he predicts that we will be seeing lots of face-framing styles, from fringes to layers. "It’s all about creating a look that brings focus to the face while staying true to your authentic texture and lifestyle," he adds.

As for the direction of styling, it's all about contrast. The expert hairstylist says," We’re moving in both directions. On one hand, sleek, polished shapes like the Luxe Box Bob or sculpted ponytails are huge for AW25 - they feel powerful and minimal. But at the same time, there’s a real appetite for volume and texture: think modern shags, retro blow-outs, or bed-head layers." Adding: "So, it’s less about one dominating the other, and more about choosing which mood suits you - clean and refined, or big and expressive."

© @elsahosk Autumn Breeze Bob For Jason, the Autumn Breeze Bob is one of his favourite cuts for this season because it feels "effortlessly chic while still being low maintenance." He says: 'Cut just above the shoulders, it’s especially flattering on those with naturally wavy hair as it enhances the hair’s natural texture." When it comes to styling, he recommends adding gentle, undone waves with a large-barrel tong or simply scrunch-drying for a breezy, lived-in finish that feels youthful and modern. "For those who aren’t quite ready to commit to a bob, asking your stylist for long layers will still create that breezy, effortless movement, giving your hair natural body and flow," he recommends.



© Pintrest Bedhead Shag The Bedhead Shag is all about embracing texture and personality. Jason explains: "Inspired by Miley Cyrus’s current rock ’n’ roll curls, this cut works brilliantly with naturally curly or wavy hair because it celebrates, rather than fights against, movement." The layers are designed to create shape and volume, so you can wear your hair slightly messy and it still looks intentional and stylish. He advises: "To get that undone, bedhead finish, I suggest using a sea-salt or texturising spray through the mid-lengths and ends, scrunching it in to enhance the hair’s natural pattern and give a cool, rock-chic edge.”

© @monamali_ Micro Bob For those who prefer something sharper, the micro bob is a huge trend this autumn/winter. It’s all about precision and polish. "This is a chin-length cut that instantly makes a statement while still being surprisingly wearable," Jason explains. Whilst this style works brilliantly with straight hair, it can also be adapted with a bit of wave for a softer finish. He tells H! Fashion: "What I love most is that it gives an instant ‘fashion edge’ and pairs beautifully with high-neck knits and tailored coats, the perfect contrast for the colder months." Maintenance-wise, it’s simple - regular trims are essential to keep that clean line, and a shine spray or smoothing serum will enhance the cut’s sleekness.

© Pintrest French Bob "A French bob is a shorter style that is paired with a fringe, a blunt outline and has a more tousled finish. It’s low maintenance and embraces your natural texture, so it’s worn effortlessly and is the perfect style to air dry," Cos tells H! Fashion. When it comes to styling this cut, the expert says less is more. "Reach for the LABEL.M Anti-Frizz Smoothing Mist and LABEL.M Sea Salt Spray to encourage movement and texture," he adds.

© Getty The Lob Cos says: "The lob (which is a longer bob), usually sits below the shoulders and suits all hair types, especially thicker hair. But the cut can be tailored for finer or thicker hair types" He believe's it's the the perfect style for those who want to go shorter, but want to keep some length. The hairstylist explains: "If your hair is fine, I would recommend cutting it above the shoulder to increase strength and thickness, and for thicker hair, add softness with a fringe or curtain bangs, and remove some of the weight from the ends of the hair."

© Pintrest Soft Curtain Fringe A soft curtain fringe is such a versatile way to refresh your look for the new season without committing to a full chop. Jason notes: "It frames the face beautifully and works on almost every hair length, from bobs to long, layered cuts." The beauty of this fringe lies in it's adaptability. "You can style it parted in the middle for that relaxed, autumnal, French-girl vibe, or sweep it to the side for a softer, more blended finish. It’s also incredibly easy to maintain," he says. When it comes to styling, a quick blow-dry with a round brush or even a light flick with straighteners is all you need to create that soft, face-framing shape.