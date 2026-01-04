The Critics Choice Awards never fail to usher in the new year in style. As the unofficial curtain-raiser to awards season, the illustrious ceremony welcomes Hollywood’s inner circle dressed impeccably, setting the tone for the months of red carpets to come.

While much of the attention inevitably gravitates towards the fashion moments drip-fed throughout the night, beauty insiders are equally transfixed by the makeup looks commanding the red carpet. After all, this is the event that signals what we can expect from the rest of 2026’s awards-season extravaganzas.

So, what’s on the agenda this year? As eagle-eyed readers will know, pared-back aesthetics are firmly off the table for 2026 - and that sentiment extends emphatically to red carpet glam.

Case in point: Pinterest has crowned XL glamour as the beauty mood to watch in the new year. Think smudged eyeliner, vibrant colour palettes, zesty, unmissable eyeshadows and two-toned lipstick blends that happily bid farewell to symmetry. Searches for “eccentric makeup” have surged by 100 per cent, while “weird makeup looks” are up by 115 per cent. Leading the charge, however, is “avant-garde makeup editorial,” with searches soaring by a striking 270 per cent.

But did the stars take note? It’s time to find out. Scroll on for the best celebrity beauty moments from the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026.

Best beauty looks from The Critics Choice Awards 2026:

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Odessa A'zion I Love LA breakout star Odessa A'zion platformed her signature bouncing ringlets as she graced the red carpet in a silver sequinned gown featuring dramatic batwing sleeves.

© WireImage Erin Doherty The Crown star Erin Doherty opted for a natural yet glowing blend, featuring a soft dusting of blush, a matte lip and a slicked-back updo.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Ji-young Yoo American actress Ji-young Yoo dazzled with a bold red lip, a sleek winged eyeliner flick and cheekbone-defining blush that complemented the hot pink hue of her gown.



© Variety via Getty Images May Hong South Korean talent May Hong captured attention with her 90s-inspired pixie cut that radiate Demi Moore cool.