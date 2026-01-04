Best beauty looks from The Critics Choice Awards 2026:

The Critics Choice Awards never fail to usher in the new year in style. As the unofficial curtain-raiser to awards season, the illustrious ceremony welcomes Hollywood’s inner circle dressed impeccably, setting the tone for the months of red carpets to come.
While much of the attention inevitably gravitates towards the fashion moments drip-fed throughout the night, beauty insiders are equally transfixed by the makeup looks commanding the red carpet. After all, this is the event that signals what we can expect from the rest of 2026’s awards-season extravaganzas.
So, what’s on the agenda this year? As eagle-eyed readers will know, pared-back aesthetics are firmly off the table for 2026 - and that sentiment extends emphatically to red carpet glam.
Case in point: Pinterest has crowned XL glamour as the beauty mood to watch in the new year. Think smudged eyeliner, vibrant colour palettes, zesty, unmissable eyeshadows and two-toned lipstick blends that happily bid farewell to symmetry. Searches for “eccentric makeup” have surged by 100 per cent, while “weird makeup looks” are up by 115 per cent. Leading the charge, however, is “avant-garde makeup editorial,” with searches soaring by a striking 270 per cent.
But did the stars take note? It’s time to find out. Scroll on for the best celebrity beauty moments from the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026.