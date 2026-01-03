The best vintage Critics Choice Awards outfits of all time

Every year, awards season hurtles into view just after Christmas with astonishing speed, and for 2026 - it's certainly no different.

The Critics Choice Awards will kickstart proceedings on January 4, the first in a long line of glittering ceremonies stuffed with A-list stars, with the Oscars rounding out the season at the end of February.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

And with awards season, comes unparalleled glamour. Fashion fans wait with baited breath to see what the stars will be donning for their moment in the spotlight, and with nominees at this year's ceremony including Emma Stone, Amanda Seyfried and Teyana Taylor, we're sure to be in for a sartorial treat come Sunday night.

© Getty Images Ariana Grande at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler will be hosting this year's ceremony and categories range from acting accolades to cinematography and animation with Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another tipped to take home the gong for Best Picture.

Notable style moments at last year's ceremony included Ariana Grande in an incredibly structured couture gown by Dior and Nicole Kidman channelling Julia Roberts in a suit-and-tie moment by Saint Laurent.

© FilmMagic Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards

But did you know that the awards have been going since 1995? Born to celebrate achievements in the film sphere, the ceremony - now in its 31st year - eventually merged with the BFTA Awards in 2011 adding TV stars to proceedings.

The Critics Choice Awards is generally considered significant as it offers a pretty hefty suggestion as to who will snag the coveted Oscar in several weeks time.

And, of course, there is the fashion. We've seen everything from Angelina Jolie in matchy-matchy leather with her brother James to Anora actress Mikey Madison in in incredible Armani look.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner wearing Versace

And one trend that has surged to popularity in recent years is vintage fashion, with many celebrities opting to don archival pieces (the rarer the better) for red carpet moments. Gen Z style heroes such as Kylie Jenner have often been spotted in vintage Versace, Dior and Mugler pieces, to the delight of fashion fans.

And it's of course, better for the planet too, with H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and sustainability expert Tania Leslau commenting that: "According to B-Corp certified fashion label Omnes, British consumers are re-wearing their outfits 35 per cent less than they did 15 years ago, with the average garment lasting only 7 to 10 wears. Therefore buying less and buying better is essential when curating a mindful archive that’s kinder to both your budget and the planet."

© Getty Images Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli for the Critics Choice Awards 2025

So, in celebration of the upcoming Critics Choice awards, we've taken a look back at all the best vintage red carpet moments and the best archival fashion spotted at the ceremony in previous years...

1/ 11 © Getty Images Mikey Madison wearing Armani 2025 was a sensational year for actress Mikey Madison who took home many gongs for her titular role in Anora (which bagged Best Picture at last year's Critics Choice.) For the ceremony, Mikey opted for a monochrome moment in vintage Armani (from their AW92 collection) accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and Manolo Blahnik heels.

2/ 11 © Getty Images Angelina Jolie wearing a graphic tee Angelina Jolie looked cooler than ever back at the ceremony in 2000 sporting a matchy-matchy look with her brother James Haven. Both opted for blazers and lashings of leather, while Angelina sported a t-shirt emblazoned with Gena Rowlands from A Woman Under the Influence. A nod to Girl, Interrupted, the film Angelina scooped a nomination for that year.

3/ 11 © Getty Images for Critics Choice Willa Fitzgerald wearing Jean Louis Scherrer Scream actress Willa Fitzgerald turned up to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in a dress that made us gasp out loud. The dress was by Jean Louis Scherrer, a vintage piece sourced from Shrimpton Couture - an incredibly curated selection of rare vintage pieces.

4/ 11 © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Charlize Theron wearing Y2K classics The ensemble actress Charlize Theron sported to the 2000 Awards is a masterclass in the Y2K aesthetic meets red carpet elegance. The chic strapless column dress is perfectly accessorised with a supersize snakeskin clutch bag (remember those?) and statement earrings.

5/ 11 © Getty Images Abby Ryder Fortson wearing Christian Dior Child star Abby Ryder Fortson wowed in vintage Christian Dior for the 2024 ceremony. The incredible look was topped off with jewellery by Nickho Rey.

6/ 11 © FilmMagic Amanda Seyfried wearing Dior Haute Couture Amanda Seyfried was a winner back in 2023, taking home the gong for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television thanks to her role in The Dropout. And her vintage Dior Couture gown collection was the perfect pick for her moment in the spotlight, however she did joke after the event that the dress kept ripping on the night!

7/ 11 © WireImage Renee Zellweger You must remember that back in 2003, we were all wearing Business-Casual attire to the club, so naturally Bridget Jones actress Renee Zellweger strutted down the red carpet looking like a very top notch office manager. The amount of nostalgia that pencil skirt is oozing is absolutely glorious, we say.

8/ 11 © Getty Images Scarlett Johansson wearing flapper style In 2004, Scarlett Johansson sauntered down the red carpet in an incredible vintage inspired gown, reminiscent of the Roaring 20s. The delicate hem and fluttery sleeves are romantic yet elegant and Scarlett opted for a bright red pout to round out the look.

9/ 11 © FilmMagic Rosario Dawson wearing mesh Way before 2025 made 'naked dressing' the trend of the hour, stars were sporting sheer fabrics on the red carpet with panache. Take, for example, actress Rosario Dawson who wore this elegant navy dress with daring sheer mesh back to the Critics Choice Awards back in 2006.

10/ 11 © Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o Actress Lupita Nyong'o was styled by Micaela Erlanger for the 2020 Critics Choice ceremony. The dress itself was a beautiful chocolate brown halter neck number by Michael Kors. But for accessories, the stylist opted for a stunning vintage gold belt to add a touch of shimmer to proceedings.