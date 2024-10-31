Kylie Jenner surprises with shock hair transformation for Halloween

Halloween is upon us, meaning the celebrity sphere is bringing out the big guns in order to compete for the most innovative costume for 2024. Kylie Jenner has already got ahead, taking to social media to showcase a bombshell beauty transformation that plays a key part in her chosen costume this year.

The heiress and beauty founder showcased a new blonde hairstyle, complete with bouncing curls and voluminous layers that mirrored the famed ‘do of Barberella. Barbarella is a 1968 sci-fi film starring Jane Fonda as an adventurous astronaut exploring a futuristic universe. Directed by Roger Vadim, the movie is celebrated for its campy style, vibrant visuals, and playful approach to sexuality. It became a cult classic, blending humour with surreal visuals and 1960s pop aesthetics.

Barbarella’s iconic costume features a shimmering silver bodysuit, high boots, and cut-out designs - which Kylie perfectly captured in her Halloween recreation.

© Instrgam/@kyliejenner The beauty founder dressed up as Barbarella for Halloween

In addition to showing off her fresh blonde locks, the makeup mogul posed in head-to-toe Barbarella-inspired pieces, including the character’s metallic bodysuit top and sheer lingerie that the influencer purposely ripped to achieve a spooky effect.

Makeup-wise, Kylie opted for a true Sixties blend, comprising a peachy complexion, a doe-eyed mascara combination and a dark rose lip.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The heiress debuted a blonde hair transformation for her costume

The Kardashians are key players in Halloween festivities, calling upon their expansive sartorial resources to create truly epic costumes each year without fail.

For Halloween 2023, Kylie dressed up as Spice from Batman Forever, channelling the 1995 character originally played by Debi Mazar. She wore a black leather corset adorned with skulls, gloves, and a spiked choker, topped off with a red and black wig. Meanwhile, her sister Kendall complemented her look as Sugar in a white corset ensemble, portraying Drew Barrymore’s character.

Prior to that, Kylie’s costume CV boasted The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, Christina Aguilera, Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Barbie and a Victoria’s Secret Angel.