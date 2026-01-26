As Bridgerton returns, here’s how to nail regency-core makeup

Dearest gentle reader, beloved drama series Bridgerton will be back on our screens this week - and it’s already the talk of the 'ton. As we eagerly anticipate the unfolding love story between Sophie Beckett and Collin Bridgerton, beauty lovers, like me, have something else to swoon over: the return of regency-core makeup.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

From softly sculpted skin to flushed cheeks and delicate eyes, the show’s signature look is the ultimate display of romantic, spring fling glam. I’ve broken down the key details behind the aesthetic to help you recreate the look at home, with expert insight to decode the subtle touches that make regency-core makeup feel so effortless yet so on trend today.

Why Bridgerton's Regency-core beauty is perfect for spring

Franchesca Villar, Beauty Expert from Cosmetify, says: "Regency-core feels like a natural seasonal shift into spring. With its focus on luminous skin and barely there eye makeup, the trend champions freshness over full glam, offering an elegant alternative to heavier, more sculpted looks." She continues: "There’s also an undeniable sense of escapism woven into the appeal of regency-core. Bridgerton taps into the fantasy of aristocracy and the Regency era in a way that feels romantic rather than restrictive."

How to nail Regency-Core makeup

Luminous Skin

From Penelope Featherington to Daphne Bridgerton, their skin always has a glow. Franchesca explains that the key is all down to the coverage. “Starting with skin, the foundation of the look is a smooth, natural complexion with a hint of rosy glow, she says. "Light coverage is key, whether that’s a tinted moisturiser, skin tint or sheer foundation."

© Photo: Netflix Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Bridgerton

The goal is skin that looks like skin. The expert notes: "Keep finishes dewy rather than matte, adding a subtle liquid highlighter to the cheekbones and bridge of the nose for a soft radiance. Conceal sparingly and only where needed."

© Armani Luminous Silk Skin Tint Foundation - Armani

Natural Brows

If we look at all the leading ladies on the show, their brows are mostly left untouched. The beauty expert notes: "Think natural shape, softly brushed through with a clear or lightly tinted gel. There should be no harsh angles or overly defined arches. The effect should feel effortless and unfussy.”

© Benefit My Brow Pencil - Benefit

Soft Eyes

Kate Sharma had the best eye makeup in the land, and the trick is to keep the look bright and minimal. Franchesca says: "Historically, pale powder was used on the lids to make eyes appear larger and more awake. The modern equivalent is a light wash of champagne, soft taupe or warm beige shadow blended gently across the lid."

© Liam Daniel/ Netflix Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

It's actually best to skip heavy eyeliner altogether, or lightly smudge a soft brown shadow along the lash line for subtle definition. She adds: "Lashes should be fluttery, not dramatic. One or two coats of mascara is plenty.”

© Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Palette - Makeup by Mario

Dewy Cheeks

© Pat McGrath Labs

If, like me, you were swooning over Francesca Bridgerton's glowing blush last season, the key is a rosy cream blush. The expert notes: “Cream blush is essential. Choose soft rose, peach or pink tones and apply higher on the cheeks, blending upward toward the temples. This placement creates a lifted, youthful flush that feels fresh and romantic rather than sculpted.” After some digging, we found out that the exact blush used to create Francesca's rosy, dew-kissed vibe during season three was Pat McGrath Labs' Divine Blush Legendary Glow Colour Balm in the shade 'Divine Rose.'

© Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm

Flushed Lips

© MAC

This spring, blurred and 'just-bitten lips' are trending, and this is one of the pillars of regency-core makeup. The expert tells H! Fashion: "Lips should look naturally tinted, as if flushed from within. Rose, berry stains or muted coral shades work beautifully. A blotted lipstick or tinted balm feels far more period-appropriate than a high shine gloss. Avoid sharp lip liner and overly polished finishes.”

© Mac Cosmetics Powder Kiss Hazy Matte Lipstick - MAC

Hair: Soft, Romantic and Undone

Hair plays an equally important role in completing the soft, romantic glam Bridgerton is known for. Classic regency elements include a centre or very soft side part, loose curls framing the face, and hair styled up at the back without looking too neat.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton series 3

The Cosmetify expert explains: “To recreate it, start with loose curls using a medium barrel curling iron or rollers. Create a centre part, then gently gather the back into a low bun or twisted chignon. Leave tendrils around the face and ears, and loosen everything with your fingers for a soft, lived in finish. Adding: "For accessories, a satin ribbon, velvet headband, or pearl pins add a subtle nod to the era without tipping into costume territory."

© GHD Chronos Curve Grand 32mm Tong - ghd

As the hit Netflix show returns, Regency- core makeup is the perfect glam to aim for as we move into spring/ summer because it enhances rather than masks natural features. The result is a look that feels timeless yet current, rooted in history but perfectly suited to modern everyday beauty.