The H! Fashion team’s must-have autumn makeup picks - from Benefit to Laneige

As the leaves turn and our iced lattes become chai-scented and steaming, the H! Fashion team has officially entered autumn beauty mode. From berry-toned nails to lip balms that feel like a pumpkin-spiced hug, our editors have been busy swapping out summer staples for autumn glam. There are so many products on the market for this festive time of year, but there are a special few that become go-to staples. So, we gathered the team and asked one very simple (yet surprisingly passionate) question: What’s the one makeup product you’re reaching for on repeat this autumn? From deep bronzers to nimble lip liners, here are the picks we genuinely can’t shut up about right now…

Clare Pennington - Editor

© Pose Studios © Benefit BADgal Bang Mascara - Benefit Cosmetics £27.00 AT BENEFIT COSMETICS

"One makeup must-have for me is mascara because without it, I look like a boiled egg. I quite like a loud, aggressive and quite clumpy lash - which I know is a bit controversial, but that's just what does it for me. My absolute favourite product to achieve this look is Benefit's BADgal Bang Mascara."

Aaliyah Harry - Beauty Writer

© Boots Cheek STAY-N in 'I'm Hot' - Sacheu £18.00 AT BOOTS © Pose Studios

"I genuinely can't stop reaching for Sacheu’s Cheek STAY-N. This liquid blush stains your cheeks in the best way and blends like a dream. The result? A soft, natural flush that won’t budge. I'm currently loving the shade 'I'm Hot', which is a deep rust shade. I'm genuinely obsessed with the deep brick red hue as it gives you the perfect sun-kissed look (even when there is no sun)."

Elizabeth Aminoff - Social Media Manager

© Pose Studios © Laneige Lip Glowy Balm - Laneige £17.50 AT BOOTS

"My makeup must-have that I have with me at all times is the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm. I have every possible shade in the collection, and I need that many because I end up misplacing them in different bags and coats. So, it's essential I have multiple of these. I love them because they are very hydrating on the lips."

Molly Saunders - Design Lead

© LOOKFANTASTIC D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops - Drunk Elephant £34.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC © Pose Studios

"Drunk Elephant's Sunshine Bronzing Drops are so lovely because it gives your skin the most gorgeous glow. You can also build up the product so you can opt for a light shimmer or go all out so you get more of a tan. Whilst it's a really good product for the summer, it's also a good buy for autumn as it can give your skin a bronzy glow without any sunshine. Top tip: mix the product in with your foundation."

Olivia Lower - Digital Growth Manager

© Pose studios © Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Original Matte Bronzer - Benefit Cosmetics £33.00 AT BOOTS

"This is my makeup must-have at the moment, but it's also a classic pick - Benefit Cosmetics' Hoola Bronzer. I don't go anywhere without it. It's an easy go-to; it's just cheap and cheerful. I apply it with a mini brush and it just gives you the perfect contour with a bronzy finish."

Orion Scott - Style Editor

© Refy Lip Sculpt in 'Fawn' - REFY £18.00 AT REFY © Pose Studios

"I'm someone who never really finishes a product - I just get so excited to try the next thing. But one thing I have used and abused is Refy's Lip Sculpt in the shade 'Fawn.' It's a dark brown hue and stays on all day. I love it so much that I've currently run out, and I need to go and buy a new one."

Lauren Ramsay - Deputy Digital Editor

© Pose Studios © Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream - Kosas £33.00 AT SEPHORA

"This, for me, isn't just a makeup must-have for now, it's forever. I don't really like wearing foundation so a really good BB cream is absolutely necessary for a tiny bit of coverage. BB creams are more about providing hydration and nourishment for your skin rather than coverage. My favourite at the moment is from Kosas. The formula has a great consistency; it gives enough coverage, but it's also not too thick."

Tania Leslau - Fashion Features Editor

© Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Stick in 'Peachy Glow' - Charlotte Tilbury £30.00 AT CULT BEAUTY © Pose Studios

"As an olive-skinned woman, I find winter rather taxing as my tan will inevitably fade to a more vampiric shade. Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick reinvigorates my complexion with just the right amount of peachy pigment. Creamy with a subtle tinge of shimmer, the blush glides onto the skin - blending perfectly with bronzer and highlighter for the dream, dewy finish."