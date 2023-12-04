Exclusive: Fadhi Mohammed on Italian Food, Birkenstocks and why we should all love Angelina Jolie

Fadhi, along with her parents, came to London during the Somali civil war in the 1990s when she was just two years old as refugees. The family established themselves in north-west London, where they remain to this day.

Her passion for fashion blossomed during her primary school years, influenced by watching runway footage of models like Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell. In her early teens, a modelling scout approached her, but at that time, she opted to prioritise her studies. Reflecting on that decision, she stated, “I didn’t think it was something that made sense for me at the time, or even something that I could do,” she tells Hello! Fashion.

However, during her second year at Queen Mary University in London, Fadhi discovered her confidence and distinctive style. With the support of her family and friends, she took the bold step of approaching Storm Model Management. Following a successful test shoot, she secured a contract and has been with them ever since.

Fadhi experienced a significant turning point in her career when she had the opportunity to participate in a shoot for Vogue Arabia in 2020. “It was my first big shoot and a pivotal moment, because things started to happen for me after that. It meant I started to be seen and everything kicked off from there.” It served as a catalyst for her career, setting the stage for her Hello! Fashion cover.

Fadhi Mohamed x Hello! Fashion

So how does an up and coming model with the world at her feet spend her dream day? Well it starts in Puglia, “right by the beach.” Her go-to breakfast would be burrata with balsamic vinegar and sourdough bread. “I do love cheese and I do have cheese for breakfast. On her dream day she’d eschew heels and opt for a pair of Birkenstocks, “They're really comfortable.” Her dream date is with none other than Angelina Jolie. “I think she's really inspiring.”

© EDWIN S FREYER Dress, POA, Celia K, Jewellery, all POA, all Bulgari

Sounds like the dream day if you ask us.