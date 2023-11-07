Fadhi Mohamed on pursuing her dreams, studying and helping others

Fadhi Mohamed’s love of fashion began when she was still at primary school, she’d watch old runway footage from the 90s and then mimic the walks of Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, wearing her mother’s heels.

Still, when she was approached by a model scout aged 15, she decided to pursue her studies. “I didn’t think it was something that made sense for me at the time, or even something that I could do,” she told Hello! Fashion.

But by her second year at London’s Queen Mary University Fadhi had found her confidence and personal style and, with the encouragement of her family and friends, she walked into Storm Model Management. “I had a test shoot and then they gave me a contract. I’ve been there ever since.”

Fadhi’s first big break came when she shot an editorial for Vogue Arabia in 2020, which she describes as one of her best experiences so far. “It was my first big shoot and a pivotal moment, because things started to happen for me after that. It meant I started to be seen and everything kicked off from there.”

Fadhi Mohamed x Hello! Fashion

HELLO! Fashion is the fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine that brings you style tips and trends, beauty news, the latest high-street and high end buys plus in-depth fashion insider secrets and inspiring interviews. You’ll also enjoy receiving every issue delivered direct to your door – ahead of the magazine landing on the newsstand.

BUY YOUR COPY

Shortly after she was shot by Campbell Addy for a Wall Street Journal cover during lockdown, meaning outfits were left on her doorstep and she dressed herself.

Two years later, when the Ghanaian-British photographer chose the cover image of his first book, Feeling Seen, it wasn’t a shot of Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech or Beyoncé, all of whom appear on the inside pages, but Fadhi - looking beautiful and poised wearing a full-length red sequin Bottega Veneta dress and lavender hijab.

Fadhi and her parents arrived in London as refugees in the 90s during the Somali civil war. She was just two years old, so can only remember life in the UK. “People often ask if I remember Somalia, but I don’t.” The family settled in a leafy area in north-west London, where they are still based now.

She’s the eldest of six, with one sister and four brothers. “So I have to set the standard,” she laughs. Fadhi’s parents have always encouraged their children to study hard. “They pushed me to go through school and pursue my education, but also to do whatever I want beyond that, once I’d figured it out.”

© EDWIN S FREYER Dress, £1,290, David Koma, Hat, £745, William Chambers Millinery Bag, £2,970, Bulgari Jewellery, all POA, all Bulgari

Despite excelling – graduating with a degree in mathematics and going on to work for an insurance company – Fadhi had to work hard at her studies, never letting her early struggles hold her back. “A lot of people think I was really good at maths, but I was never the person that was in the top set at school,” she explains.

“I had to push for better grades and I think that’s what motivated me. It took me hours of independent study and then suddenly I started making A grades. Striving for something I really dreamed of is one of the accomplishments I’m most proud of. And it is something that people can look at and think: ‘If she can do it, I can, too’.”

Fadhi would like to be a role model to young women, to give them the message that there is no shame in trying hard, even if you don’t succeed at first. “I would like to be able to bring about positive change and one of my priorities is to encourage more women to go into Stem degrees and to enter careers in finance.”

© EDWIN S FREYER Dress, POA, Belt, £995, both Dolce & Gabbana Bag, £3,050, Bulgari Earrings, POA, Bangles, (right hand, top) £6,350, (bottom) POA, (left hand) POA, Rings (right hand, middle finger) £2,330, (ring finger) POA, (left hand, middle finger) POA, (ring finger) POA, all Bulgari

As well as encouraging young women and girls through academia, Fadhi is also interested in giving back to people who have not had the advantages she was given growing up in London. “I am a refugee and my life would have been a lot worse if I had not been given the opportunities when I was younger. So, I would like to help people who don’t really have anybody to speak up for them. Hopefully I’ll be able to work with a charity to help build change.”

One of Fadhi’s favourite parts of modelling is meeting new people and she has formed what she describes as life-long relationships. Of course, a great way to meet people is attending events, which Fadhi loves to do, especially in London, now one of the event capitals of the fashion world. She is, of course, invited to the most prestigious ones.

© EDWIN S FREYER Dress, £3,500, Isabel Marant, Hat, £1,495, Lock & Co Earrings, POA, Ring, POA, Watch, £6,850, all Bulgari

“It is great to form relationships with people and brands. It’s so good getting to know people as well – to make face-to-face connections. As much as people think fashion is a big industry, it’s actually very small and everybody knows everybody and you see the same people, so you can stay connected.

“ And I love picking a gorgeous outfit, wearing heels and having my make-up done.”

The full interview with Fadhi Mohamed appears in the December/January issue of Hello! Fashion, out now…