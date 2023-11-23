EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora’s Party Season Fashion Do’s and Don’ts

When it comes to glamming up, there are few people who are as qualified as Rita Ora to school us on the subject.

For years the British singer turned style icon has been dazzling us in statement ensembles that are as varied as they are utterly memorable… I mean very few others could wear an actual bathrobe as an evening gown and still serve. When it comes to dressing for the party season soirees that are popping up on our calendars, the red carpet regular knows a thing or two about what to wear. In fact her latest starring role is in a project that captures the essence of nightlife.

Set in the exclusive London members club, Langan's, Pepe Jeans enlisted Rita to front their AW23 Holiday Edit. “For me, it captures the electrifying, vibrant and fun atmosphere that pervades London after dark,” Rita tells Hello! Fashion of the collaboration, “As someone who grew up in London, I have so many special memories of nights spent with my family and friends here.” Shot by renowned fashion photographer Dan Jackson, the campaign radiates full-octane festive glamour while showcasing Rita’s song Don’t Think Twice from her recently released album You & I.

Rita Ora x Pepe Jeans

From a mesmerising all-over sequinned shirt to a breathtaking little black dress, and a sparkly crop top paired with stunning satin palazzo pants, Rita embodies the spirit of party season and luckily for us, the newlywed took some time out of her busy festive schedule to school us on the do’s and don’ts. Scroll on to get her tips…



Rita Ora’s Party Season Do’s & Don'ts

Do wear sequins: The sequin tank top is a favourite of Rita's from the collection, “I would dress it up with heels and statement jewellery for a party look.”

Don’t be a copycat: “There’s a phrase I’ve often heard referenced in the fashion industry, ‘wear the clothes, don’t let them wear you’ And so, I’d say to anyone looking to discover and develop their own style, for whatever occasion, that this is the best tip you can remember... Because when someone wears the clothes, they own them – the clothing enhances them because it aligns with who they are as a person.”

Do get into layering: "I’m really into layering at the moment. I especially love how layers can help you turn a day look into a night look and make you feel party ready in seconds."

© Rita Ora x Pepe Jeans



Don’t skimp on vintage: “When I was a teenager I worked in a shoe shop on Portobello Road, and used to go to Portobello market during my lunch break to look for vintage pieces to match the sneakers I wore thanks to that job. I liked the idea of mixing modern and vintage styles, repurposing a piece from the past in a way that made me feel special and unique. This is something that’s remained the same, throughout my career - it's a habit I've never lost.”

© Instagram / @ritaora The singer is a party season pro

Do live in the moment: “Don't Think Twice is a song perfect for the dance floor. It’s about not thinking twice and just ‘jumping in, romantically. You only live once, so it’s really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen.”

Do go bold: “If I’m going out to a party with friends, a sexy, but classic and simple dress in a bold colour is my go-to choice.”