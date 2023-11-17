Strathberry: We investigate exactly what goes on at the royal-approved bag brand

With a prestigious following that includes royals such as the Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, Strathberry has not only captured regal hearts but also earned the coveted stamp of approval from the fashion world.

The Scottish brand is the brainchild of the visionary husband-and-wife team, Guy and Leanne Hundleby. As the brand marks its remarkable 10-year milestone, it's not just a celebration of longevity; it's a recognition of the quiet-luxury aesthetic that Strathberry pioneered well before it became a pervasive trend.

Strathberry is my all-time go-to handbag brand. I have three of their bags now and I reach for them time and time again. I find myself constantly drawn to their chic and timeless styles, each adorned with the brand's signature gold hardware—a nod to vintage leather music cases. Their elegant look and affordable price point ticks every box for me.

© Christian Vierig Strathberry two tone blue bag spotted during New York Fashion Week

I recently had the privilege of delving into the heart of Strathberry at their Edinburgh-based headquarters, unearthing the fascinating story behind a decade of exquisite handbags.

Upon arriving at the idyllic townhouse, protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site, we were given a tour around the building to get an insight into how the whole process of the brand comes together. To start the day, we were shown to the top floor design studio: a sanctuary of creativity where every inch of the walls was adorned with a kaleidoscope of colour and material swatches, a collage of inspiration pictures, and meticulously curated mood boards.

Strathberry HQ

Our exploration continued as we descended to the lower floors, where Product Development Manager Natalie Alexandrou and designer Marta Delgado unfolded the narrative of Strathberry's craftsmanship. Situated in the venerable leather-making town of Ubrique, Spain, the brand's dedication to excellence echoed through the use of the finest Spanish leathers and finishes. Notably, the bags were meticulously crafted within the same hallowed halls as esteemed brands like Loewe and Dior, attesting to their commitment to the highest standards of quality.



Whilst they have their core styles, newer styles may not be around forever. Many of the designs are made in limited batches to ensure that they are not over-producing and wasting materials, so if you see a style you love, be sure to get it quickly as it may not come back.

© Getty Meghan Markle owns the Strathberry Midi Tote in burgundy

To celebrate their anniversary, Strathberry wanted to give back. They auctioned ten of their most iconic designs, each bag being the last remaining one of its kind, from the decade and raised £12,664 for four different charities – all proceeds from the auction were donated. It underscores their ethos—a blend of sophistication, compassion, and style.

Chloe went on a trip to find out more about the luxury brand

As I reflect on Strathberry's decade-long journey, it becomes evident that their success isn't merely measured in years but in the meticulous craftsmanship, unwavering commitment to quality, and a timeless allure that resonates with fashion aficionados across the globe. From the charming townhouse in Edinburgh, where creativity blossoms on the top floor design studio, to the artisanal town of Ubrique in Spain, where each handcrafted piece comes to life.