The Fashion Insider Diary: Stone & Mason’s Holly and Susan Stille on the power of accessories

Holly Stille and her mother Susan are the dynamic duo behind Stone & Mason, a name synonymous with timeless elegance, cool-girl-approved jewellery (take Kate Moss' daughter Lila wearing their earrings at Glastonbury this year as the perfect example) and conversation-starting accessories.

"Why would we design something that we wouldn’t wear ourselves?" they tell H! Fashion. This guiding principle ensures that every piece in their collection is both stylish, practical and personally significant.

The mother-daughter duo's passion for accessories led to the birth of Stone & Mason. "Accessories are the MOST important part of the outfit, that’s why we started Stone & Mason," they say, emphasising the brand's focus. They also believe in the power of a unique piece to spark conversations and make a statement: "We love something special that’s a conversation starter" echoes their commitment to creating standout items to wear and for the home.

As for their personal fashion: "I definitely think Suze has always played a role in my style influence," Holly recalls. This is evident in her wardrobe which boasts numerous pieces passed down from her mum, who she affectionately calls Suze, "I think half my wardrobe is pieces that Susze has passed down to me."

Susan, on the other hand, says she prefers "investing in timeless pieces that I know I will wear over and over again," ( the perfect scenario for daughter for when the pieces eventually become hers).

From matching in 'same but different' outfits to their accessories collection made from upcycled crisp packets, Holly and Susan talk all things fashion, with H Fashion.

On Holiday Somewhere Warm We love wearing bright colours in the summer, especially when on holiday. Here we are in Capri, Suze has a friend who makes beautiful kaftans, Made by MET, which we are both wearing. We always just want to be able to throw on something beautiful but comfortable in the heat and these dresses are perfect for that. Suze is in the orange maxi and I’m in the red mini. Of course, our Stone & Mason Beach bags come all over the world with us too! Here we are rocking our ‘mother-daughter’ Chelsea and Hampton straw bags (one mini and one large), these bags are perfect for hitting the beach with their beach kit - filled with a towel, wet swimsuit pouch and fan.

© Beatrice Rigby A day of meetings Often working days are manic and comfort is key. At our most recent press day at VITA in Sloane Square, Suze wore a shirt by Homme Girls, jeans from Tibi with Hermes Sandals and I opted for a jumpsuit from Rivet Utility paired with Gucci Loafers. We obviously had to team our looks with crystal accessories adorned with fun charms from our StoneS and Mason collection to add some positive energy. We hosted a crystal healing session with the amazing Emma Lucy Knowles and wanted to be comfortable and on-theme.

Drinks with the girls We like to add a bit of sparkle when out for dinner or drinks with our family and friends! Here we are both in Asceno linen shirts and our Tina metallic mini totes made from up-cycled crisp packets!! The Tina Totes come with a gold vegan leather pouch that is perfect for keeping the little essentials.

A Sunday Ski Skiing is one of our favourite trips to take together. The second best thing (after an apres-ski) is dressing for the occasion. We always manage to match - great minds think alike! And it’s just the same with our skiwear - we both have Fusalp Jackets and Perfect Moment ski trousers. For apres we love throwing on a faux fur and one of our Stone & Mason beanies! Suze’s coat is from Nili Lotan and mine is from Stand Studio.

An evening soirée We love to get dressed up and compliment one another's looks! Suze recently celebrated a big birthday at The V&A and we opted for black-tie glamour. She wore a super fun shimmering dress by Celia Kritharioti with Christian Louboutins. I wore a Vivienne Westwood dress with Jimmy Choo heels. We both used The Vibe Awakener Stone Bag as it is perfect for any evening event! We love designing bags that are made to go dancing and the StoneS Bags are just that. © Holly Clark

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

H&S - We try to be practical, functional and chic in how we dress, and we are also of course always wearing our own brand! Why would we design something that we wouldn’t wear ourselves? It’s important for us to LOVE the product and test drive them all before we put them into production!

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

H&S - Most days we are (by accident) matching in baggy jeans or suit trousers paired with shirts and trainers. Each day can be so different with what we need to do or where we need to go so staying chic but comfortable is key! We grab our Ricky bags - which are perfect for midweek meetings, but sometimes one of us will quickly change the strap just so we aren’t completely twinning!

What are your go-to brands?

Susan - Arch 4 for any knitwear, The Great for anything casual, Tibi for jeans, then for occasion pieces Valentino, Erdem and Gucci. I prefer investing in timeless pieces that I know I will wear over and over again.

Holly - And then I can borrow them! I think half my wardrobe is pieces that Suze has passed down to me! Very handy being the same size for both shoes and clothing! Then I always love Ganni, 7 For All ManKind or A Golde for jeans, Saint Laurent for heels (I have an ever-growing collection of platforms) and of course staple Adidas trainers for every day.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Holly - I definitely think Suze has always played a role in my style influence. Apart from always stealing any of her amazing pieces I can get my hands on, she’s always told me less is more…

Susan - I think I have always done my own thing in terms of style. When I was a teenager though Vivienne Westwood definitely inspired me to dress in my own way, in my own style, not copy other people and be your own person. I’d often make my own clothes or buy pieces that I’d tailor myself to make them more original.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

H&S - I suppose you could say that weekdays are more 'polished' in terms of how we dress, on weekends we feel we can add some glitter, a heel, some colourful jewels and have a bit more fun with it!

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

H&S - Accessories are the MOST important part of the outfit, that’s why we started Stone & Mason. The imperative thing for us is that bags are fully customisable, you can add different handles or turn a crossbody bag into a rucksack. It is key that products are multi-faceted nowadays, consumers want something different that they can have for life. This is certainly how we accessorise ourselves too, we love something special that’s a conversation starter!

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

H&S - Social media plays a huge part in staying up to date with trends and getting ideas for styling. We’re constantly saving outfits seen on Instagram and Pinterest to be able to go back and do our version when we can’t think of what to wear.

Holly - I think though (again taught by Suze!) sometimes, something might be a trend but it also might not be the right trend for me. I think sticking with the classics and investing in accessories that can work with multiple different looks just by changing a strap, then picking and choosing subtle trends that work with your wardrobe and style is key.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

H&S - Great shirts, great jeans, great accessories and you can’t go wrong! Dress up with heels for nights out and dress down with trainers or loafers for days at work. Add one of our bags and a sprinkling of our new StoneS and Mason crystal jewellery and you are good to go!

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

H&S - Add a bit of glitz! A memorable look always features a few sparkly accessories. Our ‘Crisp’ Collection bags add a touch of sparkle to any evening outfit and nobody can ever believe they are made from upcycled crisp packets. It’s always such a talking point when we can discuss the good that our products do as well as how they look. We are constantly looking for conscious fabrics and state-of-the-art materials, and if that isn’t a great talking point for any party we don’t know what is!

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

H&S - Always having a fully stocked on-the-go essential kit is so important. Our bags come with different kits depending on the style but for day-to-day meetings, we would say never be without; a pen, sanitiser, lip balm, a toothpick, a hair tie, phone power bank all the must-haves and an easy way to freshen up between meetings and appointments!

Stone & Mason bags, homeware and accessories are available exclusively at stone-and-mason.com