Lila Moss cosplays Kate Moss in sheer outfit at Glastonbury

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Lila Moss has once again proven that style runs in the family, making a striking appearance at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Channeling her supermodel mother, Kate Moss, Lila stepped out in an ensemble that echoed one of Kate's most iconic festival looks.

Lila, the daughter of Kate Moss and Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack, donned Rat & Boa's Eboni sheer top and skirt set. The asymmetrical cut and the lightweight fabric made it an ideal choice for Worthy Farm's unusually good weather this year. The bold outfit featured a captivating design with geometric stripes, perfectly balancing see-through allure with sophistication.

Lila Moss was joined by Stella Jones, daughter of the Clash guitarist Mick Jones

The striking resemblance to her mother’s famous Glastonbury outfit from 2005 was hard to miss. Kate Moss' sheer long-sleeved gold dress, paired with micro denim shorts, she wore while accompanied by then-boyfriend Pete Doherty, became one of the most memorable fashion moments of the festival's history. Kate’s look was all about combining glamour with the gritty, often muddy, reality of a music festival – a blend of high fashion and her bohemian spirit.

MORE: Lila Moss proves she has two stylish parents in rare appearance with father Jefferson Hack

RELATED: Sienna Miller ditches 'Boho' for 'Scandi-Chic' at Glastonbury 2024

Lila's version, while modern and slightly edgier, captured the essence of her mother's daring festival style. The sheer material, paired with sturdy black biker boots, exuded an effortless coolness, mirroring Kate's ability to mix chic with a rock 'n' roll vibe. Lila's choice of accessories, including minimal jewellery and classic black sunglasses, complemented her outfit without overshadowing it.

© Matt Cardy Kate Moss opted for a sheer gold number to attend the festival with Pete Doherty and his band Babyshambles

Adding to the best dressed at Glasto this year was Lila's pal Stella Jones, who also wore Rat & Boa. Stella opted for the sustainable British brand's Coral dress, which boasts a bold, eye-catching pattern on sheer fabric and a figure-hugging silhouette.

"We’ve always created thoughtfully, consciously and slowly without overproducing," the brand explain in an official statement, "We want to make clothes that we truly love; our collections are small, edited and crafted in limited runs that we restock according to demand. We’re never swayed by trends or tempted to dilute the Rat & Boa DNA. Instead we create timeless, love-forever pieces that are designed to be worn on repeat over and over."

MORE: Lila Moss serves supermodel splendour in unreal micro shorts at Gucci Cruise show

RELATED: The 22 best Glastonbury makeup moments of all time

Glastonbury, known for its eclectic mix of music and fashion, has always set the stage for iconic style moments. Lila's Gen Z homage to her mother's legendary look was not just a nostalgic nod to the past but also a statement of her own burgeoning fashion credentials.

Lila is already a fashion icon in her own right

As she continues to carve out her place in the fashion world, it's clear that Lila is a rising style icon, carrying forward Kate's legacy with a fresh, twist.