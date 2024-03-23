The Fashion Insider Diary: Nell Diamond

With a dream to make “happy things for happy places” London-born creative Nell Diamond set out on a quest to transform the fashion industry one joyful and comfortable design at a time, little did she know that her brainchild ‘Hill House Home’ would soon turn into a successful global shopping spot for the fashionably inclined.

With titles such as mother, creative, Founder and SHE-EO under her belt, Nell is an empowering force to be reckoned with who spends her days doing what she loves - creating quality, timeless pieces designed to bring beauty and joy to everyday rituals.

When we asked Nell who her style icon was she listed her three-year-old daughter Willow at the top, saying that she has “very strong opinions about her looks” and that an everyday wardrobe essential consists of “‘multi-coloured butterfly hair clips” and “Tulle dresses meant for twirling” - who are we to argue with that.

As a self-proclaimed “dress girl” we caught up with the fun-loving business and fashion mogul to find out what it’s like to spend a week in her (Alaïa) ballet flats to discover why a “hair bow” is the ultimate accessory and why her number one styling tip is “ if it feels good, go for it.”

Day One On this day I was shooting some content for our new Butterfly Trellis capsule! I chose to wear a Hill House Home Matilda Dress, Amina Muaddi Platforms, a Hill House Home Belle Bow, a Chanel Purse and Swarovski Earrings.

Day Two Another day another shoot. This time it was for a Rockefeller Center Campaign - our New York City store is right across from Radio City. I am wearing the Hill House Home Ophelia Dress, Jennifer Fisher Hoops and Valentino Platforms.

Day Three This day was spent in fittings. I chose to wear a Hill House Home slipdress sample, an Emilia Wickstead coat, Jennifer Fisher hoops and my trusty Alaïa flats.

Day Four On this day I went to a Panel at the Warby Parker offices with one of their Co-Founders, Neil Blumenthal

Day Five This day was rather glamorous as I was attending the Art Production Fund Gala.

Day Six Taking advantage of the first warm day of Spring in NYC I went on a content-capturing mission in my Hill House Home Mimi Dress, Celine sunglasses and Louboutin kitten heels.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

My personal style is always a little bit overdressed. My friends joke that I never need to look at dress codes because I am always the most dressed-up person at the party. That sort of who I have been in my old life. I used to beg to wear life-size Barbie clothes to primary school and I’ve never really gotten rid of the habit. I tend to like bright colours or pastels in cool tones and loads of rings and earrings in complementary colours. If I’m doing a darker look, I like it to have structure. My mood really dictates the way I dress.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

My recent go-to has been the Hill House Ida Slip Dress. I love that it's infinitely layerable. I’ll pop on a cropped blazer. My favorites are from Celine or Alessandra Rich and a great pair of heels, if I've got a business meeting. But I’ll also wear it with sandals and bare shoulders on holiday in March. I like my day-to-day looks to be flattering and comfortable at the same time, which is a tall order but one that Hill House has excelled in.

What are your go-to brands? (other than your own!)

There are so many brands that I love. I love a good Courreges mini-skirt. My ultimate designer wish list always has Prada on it. Their sheer skirts for spring are the stuff of dreams. I love New York designers like Prabal Gurung, Rosie Assoulin, Christopher John Rogers, Brandon Maxwell, Monse Maison, and my favourite Brits are Amelia Wickstead, Erdem, and for coats Shrimps and Charlotte Simone.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

My three-year-old daughter Willow is quickly becoming my style icon. She has very strong opinions about her looks. Her recent request has been multi-coloured butterfly hair clips, an entire pack's worth in her hair each day and Tulle dresses meant for twirling. Her current favourite is the glitter sparkle tiny Ellie.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

I am fairly consistent with my wardrobe. I have never liked trousers, I am a dress girl. So every day it is some iteration of dress. Cropped cardi, blazer, or jacket. If I am chasing my kids around the playground I’ll go with a Mary Jane or ballet flat. Whereas at work I have a whole stack of heels under my desk that I trade in and out.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I love a good hair bow. I am very rarely without one. My favourite is our Ashley Bow. I love how the long wings/tail trail behind me. I also love hoop earrings, Jennifer Fisher makes my favourites.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I have always been more inspired by people I see in real life. I remember growing up walking into Topshop and Oxford Circus and just feeling so inspired by everybody shopping there and how they were styling their clothing. I found quarantine quite difficult because I didn’t see many outfits in real life, so it’s such a pleasure to watch passers-by at our office in Soho and see how they are wearing things.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

My number one rule is if it feels good, go for it. There are no fashion rights and wrongs and the most important thing is that you love something. For mixing prints, I think it works best if the prints are of different scales, one small scale, one larger scale. So that the mismatch looks intentional. A good runway into mixing prints is to start with a stripe or a check and a print and to work your way up to two florals.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

Comfort is key. Especially if there’s dancing involved, so I am never without a platform heel at night. They’re so much more comfortable and I love the extra height. For nighttime, I always say just add glitter. My favourite way to do it is on my eyelids. I use Urban Decay liquid glitter eyeliner on my lids and it instantly transforms my look from day to night.