Livia Firth announces "heartbreaking" closure of Eco-Age after company was "targeted by criminals"

Yesterday, activist and eco-conscious expert Livia Giuggioli Firth announced the tragic closure of her company Eco-Age which she has described as "an emotional vortex".

The sustainability consultancy has partnered with the likes of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, British label Reformation, Chopard, Diesel and Fossil Fuel Fashion over the last 17 years, providing insight and strategy on eco-friendly practices.

The green-fingered 54-year-old, who was married to The King's Speech actor Colin Firth for 22 years, took to Instagram and explained that the business was "targeted by criminals," which left them unable to recover financially.

"We began 17 years ago with a family shop in West London," Livia reflected," selling the latest in eco lifestyle products: "Nobody would have predicted our trajectory. We are incredibly grateful to those who supported us from the beginning and proud of the work that took us to become a globally recognised consultancy and communication agency and for the role we played to change the landscape of sustainability globally."

"For 17 years we have been relentlessly promoting, advocating, changing, partnering, galvanising, mobilising and uniting on behalf of a liveable and just planet for all," she continued, "It is heartbreaking to have to give up this particular fight. It goes against our nature, but we have no choice."

Honouring all of those who've worked for the company over the years, she said: "The Eco-Age team and family truly lit up the sky and we will forever be proud, and in awe, of all of you - the most incredible team of passionate, creative and fearless sustainability professionals. We know you will use your talents and experience to continue to contribute courageous solutions at this vital point in the climate and nature crisis."

"As you can imagine, to have so much snatched away in such shocking circumstances creates an emotional vortex. But I also know we cannot really take the end of Eco-Age as a defeat. From our people to our passion, the spirit of our community, our family and what we've achieved together cannot be undone or erased. It can only be built on. The fight for a just, ecologically resilient planet built with love and care goes on."

She ended her statement, noting: "A business is lost, but an unstoppable movement continues."