Zendaya nails long fluffy locks at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The beginning of 2024 has been particularly busy for Zendaya. The actress has been seen attending a mix of award ceremonies, fashion shows and various international premieres for the new Dune sequel.

And while it's clear that the 27-year-old is a style chameleon, turning her hand to all kinds of ensembles from a shiny metal robot suit and a slicked-down updo to a vampy velvet gown with micro-bangs, we love her latest look the most.

Attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Hollywood, Zendaya wore a plunging silver Roberto Cavalli dress. The piece was adorned with plenty of fringing and styled alongside some seriously long, fluffy princess hair.

© Getty Zendaya was seen with fluffy princess hair at the Green Carpet Fahion Awards

With a centre parting and pulled back front pieces to frame her face, the brushed out curls reached down to Zendaya's waist and we couldn't help but notice how she had embraced the frizz. For so long, frizz has been thought of as the enemy to a 'good' hairstyle when this simply isn't true.

We spend money on costly hair products which promise to smooth the hair and protect strands against frizz-inducing moisture, but, as you can see from Zendaya's beautiful look, there is nothing to fear about frizz. It can look fantastic and gives a beautifully ethereal and natural quality to the look.

If you were wondering who the hairstylist behind all of Zendaya's fabulous hair looks is, then wonder no more. Tai Simon is the genius that comes up with each hairstyle and continuously knocks it out of the park. From Zendaya's fabulous 'old money' bob to her super-cool slicked down updo we can see why the actress continues to work with her.

There's just something particularly refreshing about seeing an A-lister embracing frizz. Texture is a natural part of having hair and having a little bit of frizz is something we can all relate to.