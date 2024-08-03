The Fashion Insider Diary: Marielle Wyse on blending French allure with English charm

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Marielle Wyse is the visionary founder of her namesake fashion brand, Wyse. Embarking on her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 49, Marielle brings a unique blend of French and English heritage to her designs, a collective embodiment of her personal style: "I would describe my style as understated, but quite curated and a mix of French and English," she tells H Fashion. "So English modern quirkiness and playfulness softened by a relaxed French attitude - not-too-try-hard, effortless ease and sophistication."

Her dual cultural background deeply influences her work, creating a distinctive style that marries the best of both worlds and resulting in a roster of celebrity fans. "I have always loved the French woman," Marielle notes. "She always manages to look sexy but not try hard." This effortless elegance is a hallmark of her brand, reflecting her belief in sophistication without the appearance of effort.

Marielle recalls losing a bracelet that simply read the word 'cool'. "I hope that isn't a prophecy!" she jests, which we can assure is absolutely not the case.

Through Wyse, she continues to inspire with her curated yet relaxed designs, embodying a blend of French allure and English charm. Marielle shared five of her go-to outfits, talked French style inspirations and the importance of quality fabrics with H Fashion.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Marielle Wyse

Date night The Fabienne dress in silk satin is the first dress we ever did and is perfect for dressing up or down. I like to wear it when I want to feel special and confident, yet comfortable. It’s so beautifully elegant and sophisticated so it does the job of date night perfectly.

A day of meetings As a lover of a modern denim shape, the Wyse 'Flossie Flare' jeans are great wearable jeans that I feel good wearing all day. They are a classic, but updated with a carpenter pocket shape. Teamed with a crisp white shirt, some great jewellery and some fab shoes and you are good for a busy day in action. To counteract the office air conditioning, I can add a layer with a knitted tank. It makes me feel modern, relevant and at ease.

Drinks with the girls I love ease and comfort in clothes and as I’m not the tallest I like to embrace tonal dressing. The 'Una' jumpsuit combines these two objectives for me and is so easy to dress up with heels. Total sporty chic. It’s also easy if we end up having an impromptu dance in the kitchen too!

A chic Sunday stroll I spend a lot of my time walking my dog Bean, which helps relax me and calm my mind. I would wear our adorable 'Deedee Ric Rac' top and a pair of jeans. Practical but also pretty. As they say - it's all in the detail - and at Wyse, we love to elevate the every day with super cute detailing.

Evening soirée A twist on a versatile print, the 'Tamsin' dress is a green leopard, in a slightly trapeze shape with ric rac edge detailing to soften the design. This one is my particular go-to if I have an evening where I may be meeting with people in a professional capacity, I like to feel both impactful and confident. Classics reinvented.

The fashion insider low-down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

I would describe my style as understated, but quite curated. I would also describe my style as a mix of French and English (I'm half French, half English) - English modern quirkiness and playfulness are softened by a relaxed French attitude - not-too-try-hard, effortless ease, and sophistication. I’m keen on classics with a twist and the reinvention of classic styles - fantastic silhouettes pared down with twists and detail.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

I like to always mix in something unexpected to an outfit so will wear a metallic blazer with a jean or a pretty feminine blouse with some pleat-fronted trousers. Or I will add some statement shoes to a plain but great silhouetted dress. Mix up the styles a little. I always carry a pair of comfortable shoes with me as well just in case.

What are your go-to brands?

I obviously always wear Wyse. But I love small little European brands that you find in boutiques in France (where I shop mainly) plus some vintage too. I like Louise Mischa, Skall Studio and Momoni to name but a few.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I have always loved the French woman. She always manages to look sexy but not try hard. I love Charlotte Gainsbourg and Ines de la Fressange - their style is the epitome of easy-to-wear, understated chic.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

Weekends at Wyse can be as busy and as much as a workday with our Saturday Instagram lives that I film, to talk through the upcoming drops! I often have to do lives from one of our stores (either Marylebone or on the King’s Road) - and so I like to dress up for those. If I'm wearing a top for a live, I prefer to opt for one with pretty detailing like embroidery with a nod to vintage style.

For work, I love wearing dresses as I feel very turned out and feminine. They are easy to wear and you don’t have to think much as it’s just one piece but you look polished and professional for whatever the day throws at you.

By contrast on Sundays, which is my true weekend day, I go for my most comfortable dog-walking outfit. So trousers and a top - no thinking, no planning but most definitely not pale coloured – too many muddy paws!

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I love very understated but mainly fine jewellery. I layer gold necklaces - I have a few that I love including a paper clip necklace by Gigi Clozeau and a clover one by Van Cleef And Arpels. I also have bracelets - two of which have words that say ‘Cool’ and ‘Mama’ - both gifts from my daughter. I sadly lost the cool one. I hope that isn't a prophecy! I also love my Apple Watch as it keeps me moving.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

It’s a question I get asked regularly. I will add trend-led pieces into our collections if I think they are relevant to us at Wyse but we’re really conscious not to be slaves to trends. We nod to them and make them right for us and our customers. I think some trends come and go so quickly (particularly the more tricky ones!) so if it's right for me (often how I like to judge) it may well be right for the brand. Sometimes we go too early, sometimes the customer doesn't agree and sometimes we miss something. It’s all part of the learning though.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I tend to say focus on good quality fabrics. I think that's number one. I think not mixing too many colours in an outfit is another one - a maximum of three in my opinion. Also, tonal dressing can be more effective, so sticking to one colour to look modern. I really also like to add heels to a casual outfit and flats to a dressier one. Sort of shake it up. I do love jewellery too and think little bits of beautiful jewellery really can add something. And this is a personal thing that no one can see - but I love perfume and feel naked without it. So always finish an outfit off with your favourite fragrance

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I am a big fan of impactful fabrics so silk velvets with tulle, or tailored suits with metallic thread. Structured but super elevated fabrics. I love a bit of playfulness in an outfit too. For example I will mix a feminine skirt, say a faux metallic leather skirt, with a more masculine top such as a tux blazer. I love a tux suit and think it always looks chic. Very YSL inspired!

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

I think the key is that if you look comfortable first you will look stylish. No one looks stylish if they can't walk in their shoes for instance. Once I’ve got the comfort down (usually through quality fabrications and nothing too structured) then I try and mix up my look to give it a twist with modern fabrics and metallic accessorising. I am a fan of layering because there are just so many different climates in a day! I don't want to look sweltering or shivering in a meeting!