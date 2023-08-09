Who is Chiara Ferragni and how did she build her fashion empire?

Front row regular, luxury label CEO and contemporary street style icon – Chiara Ferragni is a fashion multi-hyphenate, that's for sure.

For those unfamiliar with the Italian mega-influencer, she will probably already be on your radar, even if you hadn't noticed.

Cast your mind back to the early 2010s, can you recall the fashion landscape? Barging past fellow shoppers in pursuit of a coveted Kate Moss for Topshop gem, lusting after Mulberry's Alexa bag and eyeing up a pair of quirky, sparkly flats that, on closer inspection, are actually winking back at you.

Since debuting her emoji-glitz footwear, Chiara's eponymous brand has gone from strength to strength. Need a refresh? Here's everything that you need to know about the Italian digital entrepreneur.

Who is Chiara Ferragni?

Chiara Ferragni was born in Cremona, a city in northern Italy, in 1987. Her father was a dentist, but she hails from a creative line via her mother, Marina Di Guardo, a Sicilian writer who worked as the deputy director of Blumarine.

Following a stint in modelling in her late teens, Chiara turned her attention to other avenues. She started her blog, The Blonde Salad, in 2009, and, as the name would suggest, it delivered a refreshing assortment of fashion and lifestyle content.

Back in December 2011 when she was still a law student, Teen Vogue profiled her as part of its Blogger of the Moment series.

As of August 2023, Chiara has 29.5m Instagram followers.

The Chiara Ferrgani brand

Her eponymous label, Chiara Ferragni Collection, debuted in 2013, launching with playful footwear in Luisa Via Roma that reflected the blogger's upbeat personality. Quickly, the brand expanded its collection to include clothing and accessories and forged its now-signature eye emblem.

The brand gained traction among fashion fans, and within a couple of years, her blog and shoe line became a case study in how to monetise the dual streams at Harvard Business School. Chiara went on to make fashion history later that year when she graced the cover of Vogue España for its April 2015 issue, making her the first fashion blogger to appear on the cover of any Vogue title.

In 2016, the brand set its sights on international expansion, launching pop-ups in several cities to bring its designs to a wider audience. London, Paris, Florence, Cologne and Taiwan all received the Chiara Ferragni treatment, and since then, a handful of flagship stores have been set up across the globe.

According to the Financial Times, in 2018 Chiara made €30m in combined revenues from retail and modelling gigs, acquired via her talent agency.

Ferragni family life

Chiara started dating Italian rapper Federico Lucia, known by the stage name Fedez, in 2016. The pair held a lavish ceremony in Sicily in 2018 to celebrate their marriage, and the wedding even had its own hashtag, #Ferragnez.

She and Fedez live in Milan with their two young children, Leone and Vittoria.