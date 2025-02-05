Skip to main contentSkip to footer
H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - February 2025
Lady Mary Charteris wears a trendy white denim set with blue contrast stitching, featuring a cropped jacket and high-waisted jeans. She poses against a black spiral staircase at a stylish venue, exuding effortless cool with her hands tucked in pockets.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Fall in love with these stylish VIPs...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
February—the month of love, luxury, and meticulously planned soirées. While Valentine's Day may steal the spotlight, the VIP crowd knows romance isn’t just about roses and chocolates—it’s about the right outfit, a power-packed guest list, and an exquisitely set table. 

From ultra-exclusive fashion launches to lavish galas and Champagne-fuelled dinners, our favorite It-girls and tastemakers are spending the month proving that style and spectacle go hand in hand. Whether dazzling in designer at a star-studded soirée or sipping cocktails at an intimate candlelit affair, February’s social calendar is set to be a masterclass in modern-day romance—couture, cocktails, and captivating company included.

Read on to see who's been on the 'Guest List' this February  in London...

The Maine Attraction

'A Taste of Royal Ascot 2025' brought fine dining and high society to The Maine Mayfair on February 3. Guests indulged in an exclusive sit-down tasting, previewing exquisite dishes by Royal Ascot's 'Chefs in Residence', including Tom Shepherd and Simon Rogan. Lady Mary Charteris mingled post her DJ set, while model Ellen Francis Gibbons kept her entire table entertained with her wry wit. With world-class cuisine and an elite guest list, the evening embodied timeless elegance. The highlight of the evening? A surprise cake presented to Raymond Blanc to celebrate his ten-year tenure at Ascot.

Lady Mary Charteris
Ellen Francis Gibbons wears a sleek black turtleneck and flowing black trousers, cinched with a belt. She poses in a candlelit room with a fireplace and elegant decor, embodying understated sophistication with a pop of red from her scrunchie.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Ellen Francis Gibbons
Sabrina Percy wears a tailored black blazer over a delicate lace dress, paired with sparkling bow-adorned heels. Holding a sleek black clutch, she stands near a dimly lit stage, where other guests are seen dining in the background.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Sabrina Percy

