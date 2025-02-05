H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - February 2025

February—the month of love, luxury, and meticulously planned soirées. While Valentine's Day may steal the spotlight, the VIP crowd knows romance isn’t just about roses and chocolates—it’s about the right outfit, a power-packed guest list, and an exquisitely set table.

From ultra-exclusive fashion launches to lavish galas and Champagne-fuelled dinners, our favorite It-girls and tastemakers are spending the month proving that style and spectacle go hand in hand. Whether dazzling in designer at a star-studded soirée or sipping cocktails at an intimate candlelit affair, February’s social calendar is set to be a masterclass in modern-day romance—couture, cocktails, and captivating company included.

Read on to see who's been on the 'Guest List' this February in London...

The Maine Attraction

'A Taste of Royal Ascot 2025' brought fine dining and high society to The Maine Mayfair on February 3. Guests indulged in an exclusive sit-down tasting, previewing exquisite dishes by Royal Ascot's 'Chefs in Residence', including Tom Shepherd and Simon Rogan. Lady Mary Charteris mingled post her DJ set, while model Ellen Francis Gibbons kept her entire table entertained with her wry wit. With world-class cuisine and an elite guest list, the evening embodied timeless elegance. The highlight of the evening? A surprise cake presented to Raymond Blanc to celebrate his ten-year tenure at Ascot.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lady Mary Charteris

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Ellen Francis Gibbons