Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive London parties in May 2024

This May, London's social scene brought its fair share of notable faces in noteworthy outfits to our attention.

As we gracefully edge closer to the sprightliness of summer, the soirées in the English capital have been gearing us up for the warmer months ahead: bright-coloured outfits, summer fashion collection parties and It-girls showing us exactly what we should be wearing this season.

Read on to get the low-down on the most exclusive events in London in May 2024...

H Fashion x Nur Karaata

The H Fashion team waved goodbye to May by hosting an intimate lunch with Nur Karaata to celebrate the launch of the Turkish label's new white collection. Industry insiders and friends of the brand gathered at The Wolseley on Piccadilly in Mayfair to network, chat all things summer and bridal fashion, and indulge in a delectable three-course menu.

Eshita Kabra Davies and designer Nur Karaata

Nina Briance

Isabella Charlotta Poppius and Nur Karaata

Serena Bute's Pop-up Store Party

On May 16th, British brand Serena Bute hosted a launch party to celebrate its dopamine-inducing, summer-ready ‘Neon' collection. Hosted by the eponymous designer's daughters, Jazzy De Lisser and Lady Lola Bute, VIPs and friends of the brand stepped out at Serena's newly launched pop-up store on Blenheim Crescent - which will be open from May 17th – 28th - and sipped on Della Vite Prosecco & Palomas. Lady Mary Charteris, Poppy Delevingne and Tish Weinstock were among the stylish guests in attendance.

Lady Lola Bute

Poppy Delevingne and Jazzy De Lisser

Patricia Zhou

Annabel's launches Bolivar

On Wednesday, May 8th, private members club Annabel's hosted an intimate party to celebrate the launch of its new South American restaurant, Bolivar. Illustrious guests gathered on the second floor of the club where the eatery sits and enjoyed food selections from the new menu, including Beef Tartare with Adobo Peppers & Pickles, Chili Con Carne Croquette and Mini Wagyu Burgers. Meanwhile, Twiggy Garcia brought all the vibes, playing a mixture of Latin American disco, house and hip-hop.

© Getty Betsy-Blue English

© Getty Tobi Ojora

© Getty Christopher Kane

British Vogue x TV BAFTA's party

In celebration of the TV BAFTAs on Sunday, May 12th, British Vogue held its annual pre-party at Dovetale Restaurant inside 1 Hotel Mayfair. Mia Regan, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh were among the guests who "raised a glass of Don Julio 1942 to all the talents nominated at this Sunday’s television BAFTAs," according to Vogue. Guests danced the night away to tunes from DJs Jordss and AAA.

© Getty Amelia Dimoldenberg

© Getty Adjoa Andoh