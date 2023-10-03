Amelia Gething on comedy, love of fashion and her Mighty Boosh obsession

For Amelia Gething, becoming an actress is something she has dreamed about since she can remember. “I had the hope in the back of my head, but I also had a realistic view that it was probably not going to happen,” she tells Hello! Fashion.

She may not have had the connections growing up, but she is realising her dream through hard work and determination as the 24-year-old chalks up her third major acting role in upcoming Sky Atlantic series Mary & George, in which she stars alongside Nicola Walker and Julianne Moore.

Using social media as a stepping stone, Amelia would entertain her family and friends performing comedy sketches in the living room, then in 2016 she began posting material on YouTube and TikTok.

Her irreverent sense of humour amassed over seven million followers and the hobby soon turned into a burgeoning career. Resourcefully, Amelia would purchase better cameras and invest in professional production resources with her early pay cheques.

Amelia Gething x Hello! Fashion

At 18 her sketches caught the eye of the BBC, who approached her to write and star in a comedy sketch show, which became The Amelia Gething Complex and ran for two seasons. Her first experience in television was a positive one.

“That show will always hold such a special place in my heart. We had an incredible cast and crew, every single person was so lovely and you could tell they all genuinely wanted to be there and make the show the best it could be. Children’s television was such a joy because it doesn’t take itself seriously. It was fun and silly – a really good vibe in the room.”

Blouse, £1,550, Bralet, £720, Briefs, £770, all Dior Bracelet, £24,600, Necklace, £33,800, Rings, (left hand) £1,000 and £8,100, (right hand £1,450, Earrings, £16,900, all Dior Joaillerie

Although comedy was a gateway into acting, and she is undeniably very funny, there are many more layers to her talents. Her first acting role to follow The Amelia Gething Complex was playing Ursula Pole in the Starz historical drama The Spanish Princess.

Next, Amelia was cast for the role of Anne Brontë in Frances O’Connor’s biographical film Emily, her first movie. “That was an interesting experience,” she smiles. “I was still getting used to the dynamics of film-making and I made sure I took it all in.”

Growing up in Barking, London, Amelia was introduced to Monty Python, as both her parents are fans. “We still quote them a lot… you know, the classic, ‘Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries’,” she blurts out in character. “It’s a quirky, funny humour, but also so stupid. And it kind of revels in the fact that it’s silly and I love that they don’t take themselves too seriously.”

Jacket, £3,400, Trousers, £1,700, both Dior. Rings, £2,100 and £8,100, both Dior Joaillerie.

More recently, Amelia became obsessed with The Mighty Boosh. “I love Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt – and in that show specifically. The humour is so niche and quirky and that’s the kind I like. I don’t always laugh at the standard American sitcom. I find the oddest things funny. And that show just encapsulates odd.”

Amelia is also a writer and, alongside acting, it is something she would like to explore further. “I would really love to delve more into writing, and not necessarily comedy or children’s, but different genres. My main thing is writing stories around characters I feel passionate about and going in-depth into their worlds.”

Her multifaceted skill-set has led to Amelia to be likened to actress, screenwriter and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “I admire Phoebe’s work, she’s a great talent. It’s very, very flattering and I take it as a big compliment, especially as she writes and acts.”

Dress, POA, Shoes, £1,190, both Dior. Ring, £3,250, Earrings, £3,400, Bracelet, £3,250, all Dior Joaillerie.

Amelia’s flourishing career has also led her into the world of fashion. And in the Hello! Fashion cover shoot she’s wearing Dior, a brand she has a growing relationship with. “Dior and I… it’s a really nice rapport,” she smiles.

“They are very kind and generous by inviting me to their catwalk shows. It’s such a nice experience stepping into the world of fashion, going to Paris Fashion Week, seeing the shows and beautiful clothing. I feel very honoured to be involved.

“I’m still working out my wardrobe and what my style is, so it’s great to work with Dior and see all of their amazing looks and wear them for events and in this magazine. I love playing dress-up and the pieces are so delicate and sophisticated. I feel real fancy when I’m wearing them… it brings out the fancy side in me. I guess I express my personality when I’m wearing the outfits, it’s really fun.”

The full interview with Amelia Gething appears in the November issue of Hello! Fashion, out now…

Photography: David Reiss

Styling: Laura Weatherburn

Fashion Assistant: Eve Fitzpatrick

Photographer’s Assistant: Stefan Ebelewicz

Hair: Davide Barbieri At Caren Using Sam Mcknight

Make-up: Nicky Weir Using Dior Forever Foundation & Autumn Make-up Collection

Nails: Cherrie Snow At Snow Creatives Using Dior Vernis Collection & Miss Dior Hand Cream