H! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in London this December

There are so many things we love about December: pigs in blankets, a long break from the office, Kir Royales, plenty of parties, and the It-girls providing plentiful festive fashion inspiration at the most exclusive holiday parties of the season.

On the agenda so far? Socialite-studded fashion launches, rapper Giggs' annual 'Giggsmas' bash, and plenty more VIP winter parties with exclusive guest lists.

Read on to see who's been where this December in London...

Nur Karaata's 'Palace' Supper

On December 3, Turkish fashion designer Nur Karaata hosted an intimate dinner at Harry's Bar in Victoria in a private dining room. Invitees wore pieces from the 'Palace' collection from her eponymous fashion label featuring luxurious velvety textures and plenty of pearls. Guests sipped champagne, chatted all things fashion and ate a delectable three-course meal.

Nina Briance and Nur Karaata

Rosa Crespo

Isabella Charlotta Poppius





Lulu Guinness' Christmas Soirée

Getting the fashion set in the festive spirit, accessories brand Lulu Guinness hosted the chicest Christmas soirée at the iconic The Twenty Two Hotel in Mayfair. Guests sipped champagne and indulged in Christmas cheer whilst surrounded by bags and from the iconic British brand. Canapés were provided by The 22, drinks by Wild Idol and Perrier Jouet, and good vibes by the It-girls in attendance.

© Bella Howard Amelia Windsor

© Bella Howard Charli Howard

© Bella Howard Vanessa White

Roxie Nafousi's VIP Christmas Party

Author and self-development coach Roxie Nafousi hosted a Christmas party at Rosewood London’s winter terrace on December 12. VIP guests including Charley Webb, Stef Williams, and Emma-Louise Boynton, enjoyed music from the Hacienda’s resident DJ, tequila cocktails and Mexican-inspired dishes.

© Getty images Roxie Nafousi

© Getty images Stef Williams

© Getty images Scott Thomas

Lady Amelia Spencer x Lady Eliza Spencer x Vassia Kostara Limited Collections Dinner

On December 9, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer hosted a dinner with fashion designer Vassia Kostara to celebrate her autumn/winter 2024 'Limited Collections'. Held at London's iconic Langan Brasserie, Princess Diana's nieces oozed glamour in festive season-approved, floor-skimming glitzy dresses. The It-girls-only guest list included make up artist Jacinta Spencer, former H! Fashion cover girl Leonie Hanne and style creator Luna De Cassanova.

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Lady Amelia Spencer, Vassia Kostara and Lady Eliza Spencer

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Jacinta Spencer

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Luna De Casanova

Giggmass 2024

British rapper Giggs held his annual Giggsmass Christmas event this month at the British Old Royal Navy College in London, where guests were ferried by boat to the venue from Westminster (talk about luxurious) . The star-studded event which saw the biggest names in music in attendance, as Beauty and The Beast themed for 2024. Guests enjoyed champagne and Au Vodka cocktails at the reception in the Queen Mary Undercroft which was transformed into an enchanting Narnia-like setting with an Adidas Santa’s Grotto.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Wretch 32

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Krept

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Craig Mitch and Snoochie Shy

Más Tiempo x Don Julio's Winter Party

DJ duo and founders of house record label Más Tiempo Skepta and Jammer threw a December party at Hacienda 1942 – Rosewood London’s new winter courtyard. Guests including Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, sipped on a Don Julio tequila cocktails and enjoyed dishes including Green Seabass Ceviche and Baja Style Fish Tacos, whilst tunes from Hacienda 1942’s resident DJ kept people dancing throughout the evening.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don Skepta

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don Amelia Dimoldenberg