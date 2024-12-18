Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roxie Nafousi: The most exclusive parties in London this December 2024
Alice Amelia McWilliams, Leonie Hanne, Lady Eliza Spencer, Vassia Kostara, Klelia Andriolatou and Lady Amelia Spencer attend the Lady Amelia Spencer x Lady Eliza Spencer x Vassia Kostara Limited Collections Dinner at Langan's Brasserie on December 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vassia Kostara Limited Collections)© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

H! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in London this December

From Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer to Skepta and Amelia Dimoldenberg, see who's been doing what this silly season...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
There are so many things we love about December: pigs in blankets, a long break from the office, Kir Royales, plenty of parties, and the It-girls providing plentiful festive fashion inspiration at the most exclusive holiday parties of the season.

On the agenda so far? Socialite-studded fashion launches, rapper Giggs' annual 'Giggsmas' bash, and plenty more VIP winter parties with exclusive guest lists.

Read on to see who's been where this December in London...

Nur Karaata's 'Palace' Supper

On December 3, Turkish fashion designer Nur Karaata hosted an intimate dinner at Harry's Bar in Victoria in a private dining room. Invitees wore pieces from the 'Palace' collection from her eponymous fashion label featuring luxurious velvety textures and plenty of pearls. Guests sipped champagne, chatted all things fashion and ate a delectable three-course meal.

Nina Briance and Nur Karaata
Nina Briance and Nur Karaata
Rosa Crespo
Rosa Crespo
Isabella Charlotta Poppius
Isabella Charlotta Poppius


Lulu Guinness' Christmas Soirée 

Getting the fashion set in the festive spirit, accessories brand Lulu Guinness hosted the chicest Christmas soirée at the iconic The Twenty Two Hotel in Mayfair. Guests sipped champagne and indulged in Christmas cheer whilst surrounded by bags and from the iconic British brand. Canapés were provided by The 22, drinks by Wild Idol and Perrier Jouet, and good vibes by the It-girls in attendance. 

Amelia Windsor© Bella Howard
Amelia Windsor
Charli Howard© Bella Howard
Charli Howard
Vanessa White© Bella Howard
Vanessa White

Roxie Nafousi's VIP Christmas Party

Author and self-development coach Roxie Nafousi hosted a Christmas party at Rosewood London’s winter terrace on December 12. VIP guests including Charley Webb, Stef Williams, and Emma-Louise Boynton, enjoyed music from the Hacienda’s resident DJ, tequila cocktails and Mexican-inspired dishes.

Roxie Nafousi© Getty images
Roxie Nafousi
Stef Williams© Getty images
Stef Williams
Scott Thomas© Getty images
Scott Thomas

Lady Amelia Spencer x Lady Eliza Spencer x Vassia Kostara Limited Collections Dinner

On December 9, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer hosted a dinner with fashion designer Vassia Kostara to celebrate her autumn/winter 2024 'Limited Collections'. Held at London's iconic Langan Brasserie, Princess Diana's nieces oozed glamour in festive season-approved, floor-skimming glitzy dresses. The It-girls-only guest list included make up artist Jacinta Spencer, former H! Fashion cover girl Leonie Hanne and style creator Luna De Cassanova.

Lady Amelia Spencer, Vassia Kostara and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Lady Amelia Spencer x Lady Eliza Spencer x Vassia Kostara Limited Collections Dinner at Langan's Brasserie on December 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vassia Kostara Limited Collections)© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I
Lady Amelia Spencer, Vassia Kostara and Lady Eliza Spencer
Jacinta Spencer attends the Lady Amelia Spencer x Lady Eliza Spencer x Vassia Kostara Limited Collections Dinner at Langan's Brasserie on December 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vassia Kostara Limited Collections)© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I
Jacinta Spencer
Luna De Casanova attends the Lady Amelia Spencer x Lady Eliza Spencer x Vassia Kostara Limited Collections Dinner at Langan's Brasserie on December 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vassia Kostara Limited Collections)© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I
Luna De Casanova

Giggmass 2024

British rapper Giggs held his annual Giggsmass Christmas event this month at the British Old Royal Navy College in London, where guests were ferried by boat to the venue from Westminster (talk about luxurious) . The star-studded event which saw the biggest names in music in attendance, as Beauty and The Beast themed for 2024. Guests enjoyed champagne and Au Vodka cocktails at the reception in the Queen Mary Undercroft which was transformed into an enchanting Narnia-like setting with an Adidas Santa’s Grotto. 

Wretch 32 attends Giggsmas 2024 at the Old Royal Naval College on December 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Wretch 32
Krept attends Giggsmas 2024 at the Old Royal Naval College on December 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Krept
Craig Mitch and Snoochie Shy attend Giggsmas 2024 at the Old Royal Naval College on December 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Craig Mitch and Snoochie Shy

Más Tiempo x Don Julio's Winter Party

DJ duo and founders of house record label Más Tiempo Skepta and Jammer threw a December party at Hacienda 1942 – Rosewood London’s new winter courtyard.  Guests including Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, sipped on a Don Julio tequila cocktails and enjoyed dishes including Green Seabass Ceviche and Baja Style Fish Tacos, whilst tunes from Hacienda 1942’s resident DJ kept people dancing throughout the evening.

Skepta attends a winter party hosted by Don Julio 1942 and Mas Tiempo at Hacienda 1942, Rosewood London, on December 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don Julio)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don
Skepta
Amelia Dimoldenberg attends a winter party hosted by Don Julio 1942 and MÃ¡s Tiempo at Hacienda 1942, Rosewood London, on December 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don Julio)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Arielle Free attends a winter party hosted by Don Julio 1942 and MÃ¡s Tiempo at Hacienda 1942, Rosewood London, on December 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don Julio)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Don
Arielle Free

