John Galliano is leaving Maison Margiela after ten years at the helm of the house.

The acclaimed designer announced his departure from the brand on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a heartfelt post via social media detailing his decision. A successor is yet to be announced.

The creative director wrote: “Today is the day I say Goodbye to Maison Margiela. My heart overflows with joyous gratitude, and my soul smiles. For I am 14 years old today - 14 years sober.”

He continued: "Living a life better than I ever dreamt possible, and this is thanks to two people—two truly beautiful people whom I both love and cherish. They, however, are too humble to allow me to mention their names here. We know who they are, and I will be forever indebted to them, forever grateful.”

“The rumors... Everyone wants to know, and everyone wants to dream. When the time is right, all will be revealed. For now, I take this time to express my immense gratitude. I continue to dream, and I will never stop dreaming. I, too, need to dream.”

© Getty The designer is parting ways with the house after a decade

The creative joined Maison Margiela as creative director in 2014, marking a bold chapter in his career and the brand’s history.

Known for his theatrical flair, Galliano brought his signature creativity to Margiela, blending avant-garde aesthetics with storytelling. His work revitalised the house while respecting its minimalist roots. Highlights included the introduction of artisanal couture collections and a focus on deconstruction and reconstruction, hallmarks of the French brand. His tenure solidified Margiela as a pioneering force in contemporary fashion, with many attributing the brand’s success to Galliano’s directions and vision.

© @kimkardashian The designer is one of fashion's most controversial figures

Before joining Maison Margiela, Galliano was creative director of Givenchy (1995) and Dior (1996 – 2011), where he became renowned for his theatrical runway shows and romantic designs. His career faced a setback in 2011 after controversial remarks, but he made a comeback with Maison Margiela in 2014, redefining his turbulent legacy.