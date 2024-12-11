Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Galliano is leaving Maison Margiela
Subscribe
John Galliano is leaving Maison Margiela
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Derek Hudson

John Galliano is leaving Maison Margiela

The British designer is parting ways with the house after ten years

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

John Galliano is leaving Maison Margiela after ten years at the helm of the house.

The acclaimed designer announced his departure from the brand on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a heartfelt post via social media detailing his decision. A successor is yet to be announced.

The creative director wrote: “Today is the day I say Goodbye to Maison Margiela. My heart overflows with joyous gratitude, and my soul smiles. For I am 14 years old today - 14 years sober.”

View post on Instagram
 

He continued: "Living a life better than I ever dreamt possible, and this is thanks to two people—two truly beautiful people whom I both love and cherish. They, however, are too humble to allow me to mention their names here. We know who they are, and I will be forever indebted to them, forever grateful.”

“The rumors... Everyone wants to know, and everyone wants to dream. When the time is right, all will be revealed. For now, I take this time to express my immense gratitude. I continue to dream, and I will never stop dreaming. I, too, need to dream.”

john galliano with fur© Getty
The designer is parting ways with the house after a decade

The creative joined Maison Margiela as creative director in 2014, marking a bold chapter in his career and the brand’s history. 

Known for his theatrical flair, Galliano brought his signature creativity to Margiela, blending avant-garde aesthetics with storytelling. His work revitalised the house while respecting its minimalist roots. Highlights included the introduction of artisanal couture collections and a focus on deconstruction and reconstruction, hallmarks of the French brand. His tenure solidified Margiela as a pioneering force in contemporary fashion, with many attributing the brand’s success to Galliano’s directions and vision. 

Kim teetering in her mega heels as she gets ready for the Met Gala with John Galliano© @kimkardashian
The designer is one of fashion's most controversial figures

Before joining Maison Margiela, Galliano was creative director of Givenchy (1995) and Dior (1996 – 2011), where he became renowned for his theatrical runway shows and romantic designs. His career faced a setback in 2011 after controversial remarks, but he made a comeback with Maison Margiela in 2014, redefining his turbulent legacy.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More