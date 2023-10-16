Madonna had a matching mother-daughter Versace moment and you probably missed it

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, certainly not where the Queen of Pop is concerned.

The first show of Madonna's The Celebration Tour turned into a family affair on Saturday night when she invited her rarely seen daughters to join her onstage.

Marking her long-awaited return to touring at London's The O2 Arena, the iconic performer kicked off her run of shows by delivering a killer setlist which included some of her greatest hits: Vogue, Like A Prayer and Holiday to name a few.

But her impressive discography wasn't the only thing that left fans utterly dazzled.

© Getty The iconic performer wore a shiny jumpsuit created by Versace

True to form, the 65-year-old brought her outfit A-game, wearing a metallic bodystocking, courtesy of Versace.

Madonna's form-fitting all-in-one radiated light, adorned with shiny shards which felt reminiscent of a cracked mirror.

The performer paired her statement jumpsuit with reams of poker straight pink hair and a glamorous makeup look featuring thick black liner and voluminous lashes.

© Getty Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon held up '10' signs during Estere's routine, as if they were on a judging panel

Also on hand to add to the drama was Madonna's 10-year-old daughter Estere. She demonstrated her performance skills, voguing and strutting to one of her mother's best-loved dance hits.

© Getty Madonna and Mercy James performed together on the first night of the Celebration tour

She looked thrilled to participate alongside her older sister Mercy James, 17, who also showed off her talents by playing the instrumental to Bad Girl on a grand piano.

Taking her style cues from her mother, Estere opted for a Versace all-in-one, rocking a piece featuring the label's trademark baroque pattern, opera gloves and glossy thigh-high boots.

The Italian luxury brand's artistic director Donatella Versace was quick to praise her "amazing friend" for her unforgettable performance in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Like mother, like daughter…