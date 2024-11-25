Elsa Hosk revives iconic Versace heels and socks look

It’s a given that Elsa Hosk will deliver on the fashion front each and every time she steps out - no matter the occasion. Granting her eagle-eyed fashion followers yet another sartorial blessing, the former Victoria’s Secret model hit the streets of New York to debut a fresh new look, hailing from her eponymous label Helsa.

Sharing the images via Instagram on Sunday, the Swedish star opted for an all-grey aesthetic, complete with a longline, pristinely tailored button-down coat with a wool blend and a sculptural fit.

She paired the timeless layer with a light marl grey knitted dress, that fell just below her knees and offered up a sleek contrast to her structured outerwear garment. She wore her beachy blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail, allowing a dramatic side bang to glamorously frame her face.

© @elsahosk The model paired socks and heels © @elsahosk The combo is championed by brands like Versace

All eyes were however drawn to the lower half of her look. Elsa perfectly teamed a pair of cool grey ribbed ankle socks with some mesh point-toe kitten heels, making for a highly nostalgic combination beloved by luxury fashion houses including Versace.

Case in point? The Versace autumn/winter 1994 campaign, lensed by the iconic Richard Avedon, which was nothing short of a fashion revolution. With a constellation of supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer, the imagery radiated unapologetic confidence and sensuality, topped with the famed socks and heels combo in addition to shimmering metallics and high neck knits.

© Courtesy of Versace

Draped in Gianni Versace’s signature blend of bold tailoring, electric prints, and unapologetically provocative silhouettes, the supermodels embodied the very essence of power dressing, a theme Ms Hosk continued to master time and time again with her own designer-saturated wardrobe.

Elsa completed her workwear-appropriate aesthetic with a pair of black wraparound sunglasses and a buttery black leather bag by none other than Hermès for a generous lick of luxury.