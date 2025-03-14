The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, shop and watch this March

Spring is upon us! How good does it feel leaving the office post-5pm and it's still light outside?

Well, to add to this joyous period, we've got plenty of things for you to do, see, eat, shop and watch this month.

From stunning spring fashion collections to new beauty launches, incredible hair salons and the chicest immersive pop ups, we've covered all basis to keep that spring (pun intended) in your step...

Chanel's Rouge Coco Playground Pop-Up Beauty lovers - this one's for you. On March 21st, Chanel will be launching its Rouge Coco Playground pop-up in Covent Garden. In this vibrant, interactive playground, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in fun whilst experiencing the entire lipstick collection. From professional skateboarding performances to make up masterclasses and bespoke beauty services, prepare to receive the full Chanel experience as the brand celebrates the playful effortlessness of Rouge Coco lipsticks. Skateboard shows 12pm - 1.30pm, 2.30pm - 4pm and 5pm - 6.30pm daily Pop-up is open March 21 - March 30

Damson Madder's SS25 collection If your wardrobe is in need of a sprinkling of vibrancy as we head into the new season, look no further than Damson Madder's spring/summer 2025 collection. Inspired by long European road trips spent discovering flea markets and vintage stalls off the beaten track, the ever-popular It-girl brand has the perfect pieces for this season. To mark DM's 5th birthday, they've also released a stunning occasionwear edit alongside the main collection.

Folklore's Collection 9 In need of a new everyday bag? Folklore's Collection 9 features stunning, timeless yet on-trend pieces to take you from A-Z in style. From suede boho shoulder bags to the cutest micro bags and charms, there is truly something for everyone, with pieces that will stand the test of time.

Adolescence Anything that Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty feature in, is immediately worth watching. The three star in Netflix's new gripping series Adolescene, which follows the story of a 13-year-old who is accused of the murder of a classmate. Trust me, this one is utterly binge-worthy...

Humantra Electrolyte sachets If you're in need of an extra spring in your step this March, adding a Humantra electrolyte sachet to your water is honestly a must. Created using minerals, antioxidants, calorie-free metabolism support, and 6 essential electrolytes to deliver 4x the hydration of water alone, they're perfect for giving an energy boost whilst replenishing your body. They also taste delicious (the lychee is my personal favourite). Trust me, you'll never go back to drinking plain water...

Stil Salon, Chelsea I recently visited the hair colour specialists at Stil in Chelsea for a blonde refresh, and it's officially my new favourite salon. Situated on Fulham Road, the salon was established (formerly based in Notting Hill) by Christel Barron-Hough [pictured left] in 2016. Considering she's a Scandinavian native, blonde is quite literally in her roots. A super friendly team who are experts in their field make the entire experience magical. They also give an aromatherapy head massage whilst washing your hair - the dream.

GHD's New Chronos Max Hair care giant GHD has released a new version of their Chronos straighteners, featuring a wider plate perfect for the curly girlies. The Chronos Max™ features a 43mm plate designed for faster, high-definition results with minimal heat damage.

House of CB's Giarni Di Fiori Collection "Looking for the perfect wardrobe addition? House of CB's latest Giarni Di Fiori collection is quite literally a thing of dreams," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Think cottage-core inspired silhouettes, puffed sleeves, corset accents, frills and lace all fused together to create a timeless and elegant SS25 option."