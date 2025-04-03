All the incredible Beatles fashion we hope to see in Sam Mendes' biopic

The Beatles didn’t just rewrite music history—they casually restyled it too. From mop-top mod to psychedelic dandies, the 'Fab Four' were always fashion-forward, and often light years ahead.

"We were slightly - you could call it arrogant or confident - in our own sense of fashion," Paul McCartney once said, and really, can you blame him? In Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopic, we’re praying for a visual feast. Because when it comes to iconic style, no band did it better - or braver - than The Beatles.

The Best Beatles Fashion Moments of All Time:

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images Royal Elegance - 1963 Tailored to perfection in razor-sharp suits, the Beatles looked every bit the dashing rock’n’roll diplomats as they met Princess Margaret. The moment is forever immortalised in pop lore—when John Lennon quipped to the royals, “just rattle your jewellery” instead of clapping. "I can’t overpitch this," Nik Cohn wrote in his book Today there are no gentlemen: The changes in Englishmen's clothes since the war, "the Beatles changed everything." Even formalwear. They didn't just meet royalty - they were style royalty.

© Getty Images Barbershop Beatles - 1963 In an early TV appearance on the 'Night of a Hundred Stars' show. The Beatles went full barbershop quartet with candy-striped blazers and straw boater hats, embracing theatricality with giddy charm. It’s delightfully offbeat and a hint at the visual boldness to come. "The Beatles didn’t set out to be the trend. They were innately stylish young men," Tony Palmer, director of All You Need Is Love, reminds us.

© Getty Images British Invasion - 1964 With Paul in a pale grey suit, the others in black The Beatles posed for a portrait in front of the American Flag in New York. The tailoring is chef’s kiss, their poses iconically deliberate. They didn’t just cross the Atlantic - they owned it. “They took [fashion] in new directions, becoming the leading style makers of their day,” explains Tony.

© Michael Ochs Archives Elizabethan Rockstars - 1964 Only The Beatles could turn Shakespearean cosplay into an editorial-worthy moment; In full Elizabethan regalia, while rehearsing Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the Rediffusion TV studios in Wembley. It’s all camp, all confidence, and completely brilliant. As Paul said, “confident in our own sense of fashion.” No band since has made a doublet look this cool.

© Michael Ochs Archives Mod Mid-60s Cool - 1965 In this snap, the Beatles went full Carnaby Street with slimline coats, rollnecks, and tousled mop-tops. It became the blueprint for every indie boy band that followed, yet they wore it first and best.

© Getty Images Magical Mystery - 1967 Pinstripes, floppy hats, and pattern-clashing vests? On their way to film the 'Magical Mystery Tour', they looked like time-traveling poets from a parallel mod universe. "By embodying a desire for freedom and self-expression," Tony Palmer wrote, “the Beatles energised the world." Here, they're off-duty style prophets—messy, magical, and utterly mesmerising.



© Getty Images Doorstep Dandies - 1967 "On May 18, 1967... the Beatles burst on the eye like gilded butterflies," Deirdre Kelly wrote in her book Fashioning the Beatles: The Looks that Shook the World. In bold paisley, satins, and brocades, they looked like they had personally invented colour. From Nehru collars to flared trousers, they dressed like a revolution. And the world stared. Why? Because they were original. And they knew it.

© Getty Images Summer of Love - 1967 The psychedelic period gave us this glorious mess of velvet blazers, bold patterns, floral shirts, and colourful scarves. No one matched textures like the Beatles. This is London-meets-Maharishi—part rockstar, part spiritual adventurer. "They were never in fashion," says Palmer, "they altered the look of a generation." Indeed.



