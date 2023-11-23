Girls Aloud's most iconic style moments

Millennials, rejoice. Girls Aloud has just announced a 2024 UK reunion tour, and we are ready for the return of the synchronised dance moves and general Y2K nostalgia.

“We’re so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK & Ireland in May and June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again. -Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola,” the group said on Instagram.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts will embark on the tour to celebrate their 21st anniversary and also to celebrate their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021 of breast cancer.

“We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed,” Cheryl explained

The group began their journey on the ITV show Popstars where they auditioned separately and were then put together by the hosts. Before disbanding in 2013, the girl squad had plenty of fashion moments as iconic as their songs (many of which were, of course, coordinated).

In celebration of their return to the stage, here’s some of their best:

White shirts and cowboy boots

© David Lodge Girls Aloud during Girls Aloud Sign Their Album "Wake Me Up" - February 22, 2005

In an outfit that seems to have come full circle, the girls nailed cowgirlcore in jeans, white tops and beige boots.

Neutral glamour

© JMEnternational Girls Aloud attend The 25th BRIT Awards 2005

At the 2005 Brit Awards, the band coordinated in shades of white, cream and gold.

Violet hues

© Fred Duval Girls Aloud pose for photos to launch the Samsung F210 Purple phone

They wore various shades of purple to celebrate the launch of Samsung's F210 in 2007 - can you guess what colour the phone was? yep.

Cool girl cargos

© JMEnternational Pepsi Silver Clef Awards 2011

The Gen-Z girlies will appreciate this one. At Pepsi's Silver Clef Awards they wore matching vest tops with cargo trousers in various shades.

Red carpet iridescence

© Mike Marsland Girls Aloud arrives at the BRIT Awards 2009

At the BRIT awards in 2009, the girls oozed femininity in pinkish dresses and accessories.

Red party sequins

© Dave J Hogan Girls Aloud perform on stage on the first night of their "Girls Aloud - The Hits Tour 2013" tour

On the first night of their final tour 'The Hits Tour' in 2013, the band stunned in matching red sequin maxi dresses with sweetheart necklines.

1920s meets 2013

© Dave J Hogan Girls Aloud perform on their 'Ten - The Hits Tour'

In another outfit from the same tour, they wore black fitted corset playsuits adorned with metallic tassels.

Leather looks

© Tim Roney Girls Aloud in 2002

In 2002, the girls were photographed wearing coordinating black and pink leather looks.

The comeback

© Neil Mockford Nadine, Kimberley, Nicola and Cheryl at BBC Radio 2 to announce the comeback of Girls Aloud

The remaining four members headed to BBC Radio 2 on November 23 to announce their reunion tour. Showcasing their incredible style evolutions, they all wore attire that nailed business chic in 2023.