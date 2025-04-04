This 'creepy yarn' makeup trend is taking over TikTok - and the internet is divided 

There’s a new viral beauty trend sweeping TikTok, and it’s got people completely torn. Enter: yarn face makeup – a hyper-stylised look that’s equal parts nostalgic, creative and, according to some, slightly creepy.

The videos of beauty creators trying the trend has captivated millions - while also sparking plenty of debate in the comments. Whether you love it or can’t quite look away, there’s no denying that this bold beauty statement is making waves online.

© @mimiermakeup Mirta Miller creates the Yarn Face Makeup trend on TikTok

What is Yarn Face Makeup?

Yarn face makeup is exactly what it sounds like - a transformation that mimics the stitched, wide-eyed, old-fashioned yarn dolls. The result? A look that blurs the line between high-concept beauty and eerie costume art.

© Getty Images Yarn dolls are a nostalgic throwback that has now become a current makeup trend

How Do You Do Yarn Face Makeup?

Think hand-crafted vibes brought to life with thick yarn illusions wrapped around the face with glue, brightly blushed cheeks, drawn-on lashes, and glossy, pouty lips. Many creators have even taken it a step further, using real yarn to craft hair, eyebrows, or even entire facial features.

Where Did the Yarn Face Makeup Trend Come From?

The yarn face makeup trend first started gaining traction in March 2025, with beauty creator @annamurphyyy originating it by pushing the boundaries of transformation content. Its inspiration lies somewhere between dollcore and cosplay. Since then, it has now taken on a new lease of life.

Influencers like @amandalaurine have taken the concept viral, showcasing full yarn-inspired makeovers, complete with crocheted afros and colourful butterfly accents.

Interestingly, Pinterest's Trend Report released at the end of 2024 predicted the very early stages of this 2025 trend. According to the beauty report, this year people would be "inspired to look at life from their very own doll's house," suggesting that creators would take a playful approach to their makeup looks this year.

Why Is the Internet So Divided By Yarn Face Makeup?

On one side, fans of the trend praise it for its creativity and nostalgic nod to childhood toys. Many see it as an artistic celebration of self-expression and a fun twist on traditional beauty. One beauty lover expressed his admiration in the comments: "These looks are absolutely incredible, the details are so intricate."

But not everyone’s convinced. Some viewers have dubbed it “creepy” and even “nightmare fueling." One person wrote: "I don't know why the yarn makes my skin crawl." Whilst another wrote: "No guy's, I don't like this. I don't know what phobia, but there's a phobia forming in me."

Will the Yarn Face Makeup Trend Catch On?

Like the Pat McGrath's glass skin mask, the yarn face makeup trend is less about wearable beauty and more about transformation, performance and pushing the boundaries of what makeup can do.

Yarn face makeup might not be replacing your everyday glam any time soon, but it’s certainly carved out a space in BeautyTok. As more creators jump on board, we’re seeing captivating variations, proving that the line between makeup and costume is thinner than ever.