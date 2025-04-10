All the songs you probably didn't know Benny Blanco created

Before he was Selena Gomez’s husband-to-be, Benny Blanco was a name only known by those in the music industry.

Now coined ‘the world's perfect boyfriend’ due to the endless wholesome interviews and social posts he dedicates to his former Disney star fiancé, Benny Blanco is now a household name, but there’s more to the American music maven than meets the eye.

You might not know it (yet), but Benny is the brains and talent behind many, if not majority, of all our favourite songs.

Who is Benny Blanco?

© Billboard via Getty Images Benny is also known for his fun, eclectic fashion sense

Born Benjamin Joseph Levin, the now 37-year-old resides in Los Angeles with Selena in a giant mansion in Beverly Hills. From a young age Benny was always interested in music, later on receiving one of music’s highest honours the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In his career, Benny has secured five BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, won the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award, and received eleven Grammy Award nominations.

What songs has he created?

Benny’s discography includes over 1200 songs, but there are a few ear worms that have made a prominent mark.

Love Yourself, Justin Bieber

Starting off strong with Justin Bieber's 2015 hit, Love Yourself, which was released on his fourth studio album Purpose, the hit, which now has over 2 billion streams, was actually written and produced by Benny and Ed Sheeran.

Perfect, Ed Sheeran

Ed and Benny have been close friends for years, often working together to create music magic. One of the most iconic and influential songs to come out of their partnership is Ed’s 2017 hit, Perfect, which surpassed 3.3 billion streams on Spotify, becoming his second song to reach that milestone and topping the list of most-streamed love songs.

Issues, Julia Michaels

The pop ballad, which is certified Platinum or higher in twelve countries, was produced by Benny and released in 2017.

Señorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Originally crafted in a writing session by Charli XCX, Ali Tamposi, Jack Patterson and Andrew Watt, Señorita was then recorded by Sean and Camilla as a duet and produced by Benny.

Diamonds, Rhianna

Recorded for her seventh studio album, Unapologetic, Diamonds, which was originally written by Sia, was transformed into what we know it as today by Benny, resulting in a chart-topping tune in more than 20 countries.

Teenage Dream, Katy Perry

Benny co-wrote the 2010 hit with Katy, Bonnie McKee and producers Dr. Luke and Max Martin and in a recent interview, he said it was “the hardest” song he had to write. In the interview with Daniel Wall, Benny said the lyrics alone took “8 days” to finalise.

Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5

Debuting in 2011 and featuring Christina Aguilera, Moves Like Jagger was co-written and produced by Benny and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.