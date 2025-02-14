Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate Valentine's Day with special announcement
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The engaged couple are celebrating their love in true celebrity style

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It's not uncommon for A-list couples to go all out for each other on Valentine's Day - grand gestures and eye-wateringly expensive gifts are often on the cards. 

In the most unexpected yet Hollywood-appropriate move ever, Disney star and singing sensation Selena Gomez and her husband-to-be, producer Benny Blanco, have today announced that they are releasing an album together, titled I Said I Love You First.

Selena took to Instagram to share the news saying:  “I always trick you guys, my new album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on (March 21)."

Selena announced she and Benny are releasing a new album© @selenagomez
“Our first song, Scared Of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms," she continued, "Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

She then shared a second video, promoting their single saying: "How would they love you, as much as I love you [heart emoji] Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!"

The musical duo announced their engagement in autumn 2024© @selenagomez
The promotional visuals epitomised Selena's off-duty style. From red micro shorts to a classic breton top, she's effortless, laid-back and completely It-girl-coded.

According to a press release,  Selena wrote the track with Benny, and Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell produced the song alongside Benny. 

It also explains that the album "celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship," including when they met, when they fell in love, and their hopes for the future. 

Last Autumn, the former Disney star took to her Instagram account to share the good news, posting a series of snaps with the caption "forever begins now.."  

Fans believe her marquis ring had a secret meaning. In her 2015 song Good For You, Selena refers to herself as a "marquise diamond that could make Tiffany jealous" in the track. Well done, Benny.

