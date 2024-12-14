Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez latest selfie is literally every newly-engaged girlie
Subscribe
Selena Gomez latest selfie is literally every newly-engaged girlie
Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Emma McIntyre

Selena Gomez latest selfie is literally every newly-engaged girlie

The Hollywood icon's partner Benny Blanco proposed to her earlier this week

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Selena Gomez fans were overjoyed this week with the news that she has finally found her Prince Charming, as she announced her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, had asked for her hand in marriage.

In the latest image since sharing her engagement news, Selena radiated joy, in a cosy-chic outfit. And every newly engaged girlie on the planet can relate to her selfie pose.

The Only Murders in The Building actress shared an image on her Instagram stories with her 423m followers, basking in a California sunshine that those of us in the UK could only dream of seeing at this time of year.

She wore a casual white t-shirt with blue bubble writing on, layered with a cosy beige cardigan featuring a delicate blue trim. 

Selena Gomez's latest image is literally every newly-engaged girlie© @selenagomez
Selena Gomez's latest image is literally every newly-engaged girlie

As cute as her outfit was, we were totally distracted by her hand, which sheltered her eyes from the sun whilst allowing her jaw-dropping marquise ring to take yet another moment in the spotlight. 

Even for those of us not engaged (I hope my boyfriend is reading this), we already know that every photograph poses an opportunity to put the shiny new diamond ring in full view, be that holding a coffee, a hand on the steering wheel of a car or simply, a photo with friends. 

Selena Gomez shares a photo of herself sitting on a picnic blanket in jeans and a fluffy jacket after saying yes to Benny Blanco's proposal© @selenagomez
Selena proved not all proposals need a gilded gown and a seaside backdrop
Selena Gomez exudes happiness in engagement announcement post© @selenagomez
Selena Gomez exuded happiness in her engagement announcement post

On Tuesday night, the former Disney star took to her Instagram account to share the good news, posting a series of snaps with the caption "forever begins now.."  

In what was the perfect winter proposal outfit (though Selena probably didn't know what was to come),  she wore a set of blue jeans with an oversized taupe-toned fluffy coat and a pair of white sneakers for her special moment.

Fans believe her marquis ring had a secret meaning. In her 2015 song Good For You, Selena refers to herself as a "marquise diamond that could make Tiffany jealous" in the track. Well done, Benny.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More