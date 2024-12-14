Selena Gomez latest selfie is literally every newly-engaged girlie

Selena Gomez fans were overjoyed this week with the news that she has finally found her Prince Charming, as she announced her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, had asked for her hand in marriage.

In the latest image since sharing her engagement news, Selena radiated joy, in a cosy-chic outfit. And every newly engaged girlie on the planet can relate to her selfie pose.

The Only Murders in The Building actress shared an image on her Instagram stories with her 423m followers, basking in a California sunshine that those of us in the UK could only dream of seeing at this time of year.

She wore a casual white t-shirt with blue bubble writing on, layered with a cosy beige cardigan featuring a delicate blue trim.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez's latest image is literally every newly-engaged girlie

As cute as her outfit was, we were totally distracted by her hand, which sheltered her eyes from the sun whilst allowing her jaw-dropping marquise ring to take yet another moment in the spotlight.

Even for those of us not engaged (I hope my boyfriend is reading this), we already know that every photograph poses an opportunity to put the shiny new diamond ring in full view, be that holding a coffee, a hand on the steering wheel of a car or simply, a photo with friends.

© @selenagomez Selena proved not all proposals need a gilded gown and a seaside backdrop © @selenagomez Selena Gomez exuded happiness in her engagement announcement post

On Tuesday night, the former Disney star took to her Instagram account to share the good news, posting a series of snaps with the caption "forever begins now.."

In what was the perfect winter proposal outfit (though Selena probably didn't know what was to come), she wore a set of blue jeans with an oversized taupe-toned fluffy coat and a pair of white sneakers for her special moment.

Fans believe her marquis ring had a secret meaning. In her 2015 song Good For You, Selena refers to herself as a "marquise diamond that could make Tiffany jealous" in the track. Well done, Benny.