Selena Gomez is doing a Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel: these are the outfits we hope she brings back

It’s a wonderful day to be a Gen Z. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and Selena Gomez just took to her Instagram story to share the news that Disney Channel’s mega-hit, Wizards Of Waverly Place is making a comeback. Thank you, TV gods.

In a series of stories uploaded by the Rare Beauty founder, Selena looks to be more than excited for the reboot. Captioning one story of an image of the pilot episode script “home again.”

© Instagram / @selenagomez You best believe I let out an excited squeal when I saw this

Here’s what we know about the reboot

In all honesty, we don’t know much. But what we do know is that a pilot episode has been confirmed for the reboot and both Alex, played by Selena Gomez, and Justin Russo, played by David Henrie will reunite as wizard siblings once again. Unfortunately, there's no word on younger brother Max, played by Jake T. Austin, making a comeback and 13-year-old me’s heart is hurting more than it should.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena is clearly just as excited as us

Aside from the fun family feuds, best friend Harper's crazy funky junky hats and the wizarding world’s often tumultuous magic mishaps, we’re excited to see what fashion statements an older, wiser and more powerful wizard like Alex is about to rock.

The first episode aired back in 2007 and inspired a generation of boisterous girls who layered dresses over pants, striped long sleeves under graphic t-shirts, vests over mismatched turtlenecks and basically everything in between.

So, in honour of this very exciting news, we take a look back at Alex Russo’s wardrobe with the hopes that her 2024 character channels the same vibe.

Skinny jeans and boots

© Eric McCandless Could skinny jeans be in for 2024?

If there’s one combo that's Alex Russo coded it's a pair of skinny jeans and knee-high boots. I can’t lie, younger me thought that this was the epitome of trendy fashion and I still stand by it.

Layering long vest tops

© Craig Sjodin I would actually wear this 'fit today

The mid-2000s was all about layering and the WOWP wardrobe team was all over it. Alex often sported long colourful vest tops over the top of t-shirts, most featuring a frill or lace trim, perfectly balancing the stereotypical “girl” wardrobe with a rebellious edge.

Long necklaces

© Eric McCandless Respectfully, I need the number for the wardrobe department

Talk about statement accessories. In almost every outfit Selena sported while playing Alex, she was donned in an oversized, often sparkly, long necklace. A seriously mid-2000s coded accessory (which I can imagine a lot of us have PTSD from). I hope the wardrobe team brings this iconic stylistic choice back and somehow makes it chic for 2024.

Stripes

© Bruce Birmelin I told you she loved a long necklace

To be honest, if I told you this ‘fit was from Urban Outfitters' latest drop, you’d probably believe me. Striped knits were an Alex Russo fave and they seem to be making a resurgence today in the form of skinny scarves, Acne Studio sweaters and long-sleeved layers.

Bedazzled sandals

© Craig Sjodin Peep the purple hair clips

Hear me out. Bedazzled sandals could make a comeback if styled right. Let's be honest, stranger things have happened in the fashion sphere ( we're looking at you JW Anderson frog shoes) and it will only take one designer brand to bring them back to life.