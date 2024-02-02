Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles: The best Grammys looks of all time
Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles: The most iconic Grammys looks of all time

These show-stopping outfits have all made fashion history...

Best Grammys looks of all time
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
The music world's Met Gala is just two days away, and with that comes a lot of anticipation for what our most favourite songbirds might be sporting. As we wait in anticipation for Dua Lipa's no doubt showstopping gown and Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce-approved ensemble, we take a look back at some of the very best looks that have ever taken to The Grammy Awards red carpet.

From JLo's iconic green Versace dress on the 2002 red carpet to Beyoncé's baby bump debut in a plunging neck, red sequin gown, over the years there's been some seriously killer looks and things aren't about to slow down anytime soon. 

Here are the best Grammy Award looks of all time:

Cardi B, 2023

Cardi B wears a blue archival Paco Rabanne gown to the 2023 Grammy Awards© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cardi B opted for an archival Paco Rabanne electric blue gown for last year's awards.

Taylor Swift, 2023

Taylor Swift wears a blue two piece gown to the 2023 Grammy Awards © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Pairing her signature red lip with a crystal-encrusted midnight blue two-piece gown, Taylor made quite the entrance at last year's ceremony.

Harry Styles, 2023

Harry Styles wears a crystal jumpsuit to the 2023 Grammy Awards © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Donning a custom-made Swarovski crystal jumpsuit by Egonlab the British heartthrob made sure to flutter a few hearts.

Doja Cat, 2022

Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a blue sheer dress© Variety

Not to ever do things in halves, Doja Cat dominated the 2022 red carpet with a striking baby blue gown, encrusted with crystals. 

Justin and Hailey Bieber, 2022

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards posing on the redcarpet.© Variety

The world's most loved couple showed up to the 2022 awards in subtle style. Justin chose to sport an oversized suit, platform Balenciaga Croc shoes and a hot pink beanie. Hailey leaned into the clean-girl aesthetic with a simple strapless white gown and loose plait hairstyle.

Dua Lipa, 2022

Dua Lipa at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a Versace Gown and platinum blonde hair© Variety

As per usual, Dua made sure that all eyes were on her and her outfit at the 2022 awards. Donning a Versace strappy gown with bucket loads of gold jewellery, the songstress went all out.

Dua Lipa, 2021

Dua Lipa, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty

Dua Lipa turned heads in this sparkly pink Versace dress and Bulgari diamonds for the 2021 Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion wears a bright orange gown and diamond jewellery at the Grammy Awards 2021© Jay L. Clendenin

Sporting a vibrant neon orange strapless gown, Megan Thee Stallion turned heads for all the right reasons. She paired the bold-hued gown with an array of light-catching diamonds.

Ariana Grande, 2020

Ariana Grande wears a grey Giambattista Valli to the 2020 Grammy Awards© Steve Granitz

Ariana Grande embodied a literally Disney Princess for her red carpet appearance back in 2020. Donning a Giambattista Valli gown, the artist looked outrageously gorg.

Lil Nas X, 2020

Lil Nas X poses at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in a Versace Pink suit© Steve Granitz

Lil Nas X channelled his inner cowboy, sporting a head-to-toe pink Versace number.

Janelle Monae, 2019

anelle Monae attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in a white and black dress with an asymmetric hat© Dan MacMedan

Janelle Monae made a style statement in a structured plunging neckline dress complete with an asymmetrical headpiece at the 2019 awards.

Beyonce, 2017

Beyonce wears a red sequin gown to attend the The 59th Annual Grammy Awards© CBS Photo Archive

In 2017 Beyonce showed off her baby bump in a striking red sequin gown.

Selena Gomez, 2016

Selena Gomez arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards in a sequin navy blue gown with cut out side panels © Steve Granitz

Keeping things simple and chic, Selena chose to don a sequin midnight blue gown with cutouts to attend the 2016 Grammys. She paired her twinkling gown with a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna wears a voluminous Giambattista Valli Couture strapless gown to the 2015 Grammy Awards© Frank Trapper

Rihanna showed up glowing to the 2015 Grammys absolutely glowing in a voluminous Giambattista Valli Couture strapless gown.

Beyoncé, 2014

Beyoncé started the sheer lace trend back in 2014 with this body-hugging gown by Michael Costello© Frazer Harrison

Beyoncé started the sheer lace trend back in 2014 with this body-hugging gown by Michael Costello.

Taylor Swift, 2013

Taylor Swift arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in a white gown with sequin accent straps© CBS Photo Archive

Taylor sported a wedding-core white gown with an open back and sparkly detailing to the 2013 awards.

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Nicki wore a red Versace cape dress emblazoned with the brand's signature Medusa head back in 2012.© Steve Granitz

Nicki wore a red Versace cape dress emblazoned with the brand's signature Medusa head back in 2012.

Katy Perry, 2011

Katy Perry wears a white dress and feather angel wings to the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards © Steve Granitz

Katy Perry was a literal angel (wings and all) at the 2011 awards.

Lady Gaga wears a light up gown and yellow hair on the 2010 Grammy Awards red carpet© Jay L. Clendenin

In 2010 Lady Gaga lit up the red carpet, literally in her LED light gown and bright yellow hairdo.

Gwen Stefni, 2007

A pregnant Gwen Stefani showcases her baby bump in a unique leopard and green dip-dye gown from her label L.A.M.B.© Kevin Mazur

A pregnant Gwen Stefani showcased her baby bump in a unique leopard and green dip-dye gown from her then-label L.A.M.B.

Sheryl Crow, 2002

Sheryl Crow wears a lace short jumpsuit and over sized blue cape and sunglasses to the 2002 Grammy Awards© Gregg DeGuire

Sheryl Crow opted for a western-inspired ensemble at the 44th Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez, 2001

Jennifer Lopez in a green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards © Scott Gries

Jen donned the now iconic green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

