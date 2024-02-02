Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles: The most iconic Grammys looks of all time

The music world's Met Gala is just two days away, and with that comes a lot of anticipation for what our most favourite songbirds might be sporting. As we wait in anticipation for Dua Lipa's no doubt showstopping gown and Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce-approved ensemble, we take a look back at some of the very best looks that have ever taken to The Grammy Awards red carpet.

From JLo's iconic green Versace dress on the 2002 red carpet to Beyoncé's baby bump debut in a plunging neck, red sequin gown, over the years there's been some seriously killer looks and things aren't about to slow down anytime soon.

Here are the best Grammy Award looks of all time:

Cardi B, 2023 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Cardi B opted for an archival Paco Rabanne electric blue gown for last year's awards.



Taylor Swift, 2023 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Pairing her signature red lip with a crystal-encrusted midnight blue two-piece gown, Taylor made quite the entrance at last year's ceremony.

Harry Styles, 2023 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Donning a custom-made Swarovski crystal jumpsuit by Egonlab the British heartthrob made sure to flutter a few hearts.

Doja Cat, 2022 © Variety Not to ever do things in halves, Doja Cat dominated the 2022 red carpet with a striking baby blue gown, encrusted with crystals.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, 2022 © Variety The world's most loved couple showed up to the 2022 awards in subtle style. Justin chose to sport an oversized suit, platform Balenciaga Croc shoes and a hot pink beanie. Hailey leaned into the clean-girl aesthetic with a simple strapless white gown and loose plait hairstyle.

Dua Lipa, 2022 © Variety As per usual, Dua made sure that all eyes were on her and her outfit at the 2022 awards. Donning a Versace strappy gown with bucket loads of gold jewellery, the songstress went all out.

Dua Lipa, 2021 © Getty Dua Lipa turned heads in this sparkly pink Versace dress and Bulgari diamonds for the 2021 Awards.



Megan Thee Stallion, 2021 © Jay L. Clendenin Sporting a vibrant neon orange strapless gown, Megan Thee Stallion turned heads for all the right reasons. She paired the bold-hued gown with an array of light-catching diamonds.

Ariana Grande, 2020 © Steve Granitz Ariana Grande embodied a literally Disney Princess for her red carpet appearance back in 2020. Donning a Giambattista Valli gown, the artist looked outrageously gorg.



Lil Nas X, 2020 © Steve Granitz Lil Nas X channelled his inner cowboy, sporting a head-to-toe pink Versace number.



Janelle Monae, 2019 © Dan MacMedan Janelle Monae made a style statement in a structured plunging neckline dress complete with an asymmetrical headpiece at the 2019 awards.



Beyonce, 2017 © CBS Photo Archive In 2017 Beyonce showed off her baby bump in a striking red sequin gown.

Selena Gomez, 2016 © Steve Granitz Keeping things simple and chic, Selena chose to don a sequin midnight blue gown with cutouts to attend the 2016 Grammys. She paired her twinkling gown with a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Rihanna, 2015 © Frank Trapper Rihanna showed up glowing to the 2015 Grammys absolutely glowing in a voluminous Giambattista Valli Couture strapless gown.



Beyoncé, 2014 © Frazer Harrison Beyoncé started the sheer lace trend back in 2014 with this body-hugging gown by Michael Costello.

Taylor Swift, 2013 © CBS Photo Archive Taylor sported a wedding-core white gown with an open back and sparkly detailing to the 2013 awards.

Nicki Minaj, 2012 © Steve Granitz Nicki wore a red Versace cape dress emblazoned with the brand's signature Medusa head back in 2012.



Katy Perry, 2011 © Steve Granitz Katy Perry was a literal angel (wings and all) at the 2011 awards.

© Jay L. Clendenin In 2010 Lady Gaga lit up the red carpet, literally in her LED light gown and bright yellow hairdo.



Gwen Stefni, 2007 © Kevin Mazur A pregnant Gwen Stefani showcased her baby bump in a unique leopard and green dip-dye gown from her then-label L.A.M.B.

Sheryl Crow, 2002 © Gregg DeGuire Sheryl Crow opted for a western-inspired ensemble at the 44th Grammys.

